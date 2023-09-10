Interim govt to fight hoarding, smuggling tooth and nail Bugti says government will observe zero-tolerance approach

The caretaker government has launched a massive crackdown on hoarders, announcing a zero-tolerance approach to smuggling and hoarding, caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti told a news conference here Sunday evening.“All state institutions and provincial authorities are committed to go to any extent to eradicate the menaces of smuggling and hoarding from the face of the motherland,” said Bugti who was accompanied by caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi.The interior minister further said operation, against smuggling of wheat, sugar, urea, dollars and other commodities, had been continuing and the government recovered sugar and urea worth thousands of metric tons in various parts of the country.Bugti said 59 people involved in the illegal business of hawala hundi, had been arrested. He also expressed surprise that now the elements involved in smuggling had started hoarding of various things.He, however, made it clear that no one would be spared and the state machinery was determined to curb smuggling and hoarding.Bugti also announced price money for Pakistani citizens willing to help the government authorities identify smuggling rackets. He said action would also be taken against illegal immigrants in the country and soon price money would be announced in this regard.To a question regarding terrorist attacks from Afghanistan, Sarfraz Bugti urged the Afghan government to abide by the Doha Agreement which guaranteed that the Afghan soil would not be used against any country.