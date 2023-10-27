Illegal Immigrants Deportation Operation.

.,.,Punjab caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir revealed on Friday that provincial government had identified...Punjab caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir revealed on Friday that provincial government had identified approximately 33,000 people through mapping as illegal residents lacking proper legal documentation and were set to be deported.The provincial minister’s statement comes days before the government’s approaching October 31 deadline for illegal residents to depart from Pakistan.The interim government has asked undocumented foreign nationals to leave Pakistan by November 1 otherwise law enforcement agencies will take action as per law.Around 1.3 million Afghans are registered refugees and 880,000 more have legal status to remain in Pakistan, according to the latest United Nations figures.“As many as 99,000 illegal foreign residents have been detained in Pakistan and 33,000 of them were found to be completely lacking any documents and staying illegally in Pakistan after their identification through mapping,” Mir said while addressing a press conference in Lahore, adding that they would be deported.The provincial information minister said the above figure would continue to increase as mapping was carried out on a daily basis.He explained that the federal government had asked the Punjab government to deport all illegal foreign residents by Saturday. “Other provinces have also been assigned different days for the purpose,” he said.