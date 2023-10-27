What's new

Illegal Immigrants Deportation Operation.

33,000 illegal immigrants identified via mapping to be deported: minister

Punjab caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir revealed on Friday that provincial government had identified...

Punjab caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir revealed on Friday that provincial government had identified approximately 33,000 people through mapping as illegal residents lacking proper legal documentation and were set to be deported.

The provincial minister’s statement comes days before the government’s approaching October 31 deadline for illegal residents to depart from Pakistan.

The interim government has asked undocumented foreign nationals to leave Pakistan by November 1 otherwise law enforcement agencies will take action as per law.

Around 1.3 million Afghans are registered refugees and 880,000 more have legal status to remain in Pakistan, according to the latest United Nations figures.

“As many as 99,000 illegal foreign residents have been detained in Pakistan and 33,000 of them were found to be completely lacking any documents and staying illegally in Pakistan after their identification through mapping,” Mir said while addressing a press conference in Lahore, adding that they would be deported.

The provincial information minister said the above figure would continue to increase as mapping was carried out on a daily basis.

He explained that the federal government had asked the Punjab government to deport all illegal foreign residents by Saturday. “Other provinces have also been assigned different days for the purpose,” he said.
 
These morons are going turn it into a humanitarian crisis with irreparable PR damage for pk

No ones against deportation of Afghans as war in Afghanistan is over but you can't do it in one month without it negatively effecting Afghan refugees (although no ones forcing out registered Afghan refugees only illegals with no documentation )

It needs to be a proper year long process with set timelines, ability to sell property, businesses at market value, conversion of pkr into Afghan currency so they take more than 50k pkr with em

and Sindh police is very unprofessional to carry out this task - they need professional help to identify actual illegals
remember they used to go into Afghan slums, find a random man with a beard and arrest him on charges of being part of Taliban
 
Iran expelling illegal Afghan migrants, not anti-Afghan​

2 days ago
by The Frontier Post

TEHRAN (Khaama Press): While Afghan citizens are being expelled from Iran, the Iranian Minister of Interior Affairs has clarified in a recent statement that addressing illegal immigrants entering the country doesn’t imply being against Afghans.

Ahmad Vahidi, the Iranian Minister of Interior Affairs, has stated in a press briefing that Afghan immigrants who have entered Iran without proper legal documentation should promptly depart from the country.

He has stated that in the past month alone, approximately 200,000 Afghan migrants who had entered the Islamic Republic of Iran illegally have been returned to Afghanistan.
 

