The Royal Moroccan Army is a quantum leap in armaments

The army of the Kingdom of Morocco is witnessing a quantum leap in armament that relies on modern technologies with a strong firepower.. This indicates the desire of the Moroccan leadership to transform the army into a modern, automated army..
The Moroccan army began to depend on the quality of its armaments, with the development of the tactics used .. And the art of managing battles, planning, training and reconsidering existing strategies..
Let's look at some of the weapons in the Moroccan-Israeli deal..
A powerful force in attack and defense..
Drones are the weapon of the age and the most important element in the modern battle:
Hero Flying Tactical Systems
Anti-armor and strategic targets
The family of HERO systems consists of:
Hero-30
anti-personnel
Range 10
Flight time: 20 minutes
Weight: 1.8 kg
Warhead: 0.2 kg
Hero-70
Anti-Light Vehicles - Intelligent tracking System
Range: 40 km
Flight time: 40 minutes
Warhead: 1.2 kg
Hero-120
Anti-tank and short-range strategic objectives
Weight: 12.5 kg
Warhead: 4.5 kg
Range: 40 km
Endurance: 60 mn
Hero-900
20 kg warhead
7 flying hours
250 km range
Hero -1250
Extremely lethal 30kg warhead
Long-range flight capabilities of up to 200 km
Suicide drones ..Tactical accuracy and operational effect..
Harop
Range 1000 km
6 hours of continuous flight
Designed to destroy air defense bases and radar systems
Equipped with an electro-optical finder
It can search and strike automatically for sources of radar signals and electronic warfare systems
If it does not find a target, returns to its base..
Or manual guidance at a specific target by the ground station
Launched from a launcher (storm of drones)
Harpy NG
Anti-radar systems and electronic warfare
9 continuous flying hours
Launched from a launcher (storm of drones)
GREEN DRAGON
short range striking drone
50 km range
The launcher can fire up to 16 planes
precision-guided anti-radar missile
A new generation of advanced precision anti-radiators with modern narrow frequencies and low radiation
Green Dragon and Greedy Missile can chase and destroy radars in motion or stationary
Guidance systems: EO / IR
Warhead weight: 15 kg
Range from launch pad: 40 km
Flight time until the target is detected and destroyed: 6 hours
Error rate: less than 1m
Launching platforms: air - ground
An infantryman can carry suicide missiles on his back
ROTEM L
Drone hunter sniper
Dedicated to urban warfare
Range 10 km
The plane can enter through the windows and detonate inside
Drone Aircraft Super M.K Eye of the falcon
Snipers equipped with a hit-and-forget system
Missiles are automatically fired at the target through the reflected rays from the target
This is what earned this system the accuracy of hitting the target
