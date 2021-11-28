The Royal Moroccan Army is a quantum leap in armaments

A new generation monitoring system that provides high-resolution image .. Full Situational Awareness and Immediate BriefingDetects and identifies moving targets and stationary ones.. Day and night, even in harsh weatherDirect and continuous coverage of an area of 20 km² .. From a height of 2 kmThe system provides visual intelligence information in addition to artificial intelligenceDesigned to protect aircraft from radar-guided missilesIt jams and misleads radar-guided missilesThe pod is independent and does not require any power or data from the aircraftA rope is attached to the plane that transmits deception signals to keep the missiles away from the planeThe pod can be returned to the plane or abandoned if necessaryHandles more than one missile at a timeIt can be used by all types of light and heavy aircraftThe new ELL-8270 pod is the aircraft's last line of defenseThe system is effective against all radar-guided missilesIt serves as the last layer of protection after all previous defenses have failed360 degree launch fieldIIR . Imaging Infrared FinderFlame Resistant and CountermeasuresThe missile stores an image of the target to compare it with the thermal flares, for exampleMissile speed +4 MachThe missile has a range of + 20 km that can engage targets from very short rangesvery short range beyond visionbeyond visual rangeOutstanding maneuverability and stalking capabilitiesA Python missile can continue to pursue a target for a certain period of time after its fuel runs outAir-to-air missile with a range of 100 kmSpeed Mach 4.5Maneuverability + 40 GDual pulse motorAfter closing the missile on the target, a second propulsion system separate from the main propulsion system is activated, (This feature gives the missile extra kinetic and energy) .. It enables it to overcome the escape maneuvers carried out by the target at the last stage before destroying itwith a range of 100 kmBomb weight 450 kgwith a range of 60 kmThe weight of the bomb is 900 kg