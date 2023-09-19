DJI FlyCart 30 Promo Video

DJI FlyCart 30: Features and specs​

Dual delivery modes​

The new DJI FlyCart 30 delivery drone adopts a 4-axis, 8-propeller multi-rotor configuration with a maximum payload capacity of 30 kg in dual battery mode and a maximum range of 16 km with a full load. Equip the drone with only one battery, and you can increase the payload capacity to 40 kg.But dual batteries are recommended because they are a part of the drone’s redundancy system. If one battery fails during a delivery operation, the other can take over and ensure the aircraft’s safe return.Additional safety features include intelligent obstacle avoidance, dual radar, an ADS-B signal receiver, and a built-in parachute system for controlled descent during critical failure. For emergency scenarios, FlyCart 30 also allows operators to set up multiple safe landing points.DJI’s new delivery drone is an all-weather machine that boasts IP55 weather protection and 12m/s maximum wind-speed resistance. The aircraft can achieve a maximum flight speed of 20m/s and stay airborne for up to 18 minutes with two self-heating batteries and a 30 kg payload.The drone is equipped with DJI’s O3 video transmission system, which provides a strong signal up to 20 km away and facilitates operations beyond the visual line of sight (BVLOS) of the operator. Meanwhile, to meet the transportation needs of different altitudes and especially hard-to-reach mountainous regions, the aircraft’s maximum flight altitude has been set at 6,000 meters.Coming to the delivery methods supported by the drone, the first is the container load method. This mode leverages standard-sized EPP containers, which are used extensively within the returnable packaging and automotive industry. The cargo box can be assembled and disassembled quickly, within three minutes, to facilitate the loading and unloading of materials.And for scenarios where it may not be safe for the drone to land or take off, an empty crane method can be used. This winch-based, cable drop system supports both automatic and manual control methods. The maximum length of the delivery cable has been capped at 20 meters, with the fastest retractable speed reaching 0.8 m/s.DJI is quick to point out that it has equipped the drone with an intelligent anti-sway feature, effectively eliminating cargo swinging and improving the overall stability of the aircraft. In this mode, the cargo is released automatically once it touches the ground.