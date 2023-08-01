The Pakistan Army contingent wins the Xuanyuan Sword Best Sniper Team award, at the "Sharp Blade-2023" International Sniper Competition.

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
The Pakistan Army contingent won the Xuanyuan Sword Best Sniper Team award, at the "Sharp Blade-2023" International Sniper Competition.
During the three-day competition, nearly 40 sniper teams from 18 countries, including Pakistan, Belarus, Kuwait, South Africa, and the Dominica Republic, together with seven sniper teams from the Chinese military and police units, competed on 12 subjects. In one of them, participating teams were required to board suspended speedboats and shoot at targets floating 200 meters away.
In the comprehensive combat contest, the participating teams should approach the designated positions discreetly, each carrying two sniper rifles and necessary equipment when moving along designated route. They were assigned the tasks such as infiltrating enemy lines, rescuing hostages by force, tracking targets, controlling and guarding positions, and counterattacking while evacuating at the same time. Each team must fire a total of nine rifle bullets and 12 pistol bullets within a time limit of 20 minutes during the whole process.
In the most challenging test, the close-quarters precision sniper contest, participants who successfully execute specific technical movements were awarded the "Xuanyuan Sword". "The Xuanyuan Sword is one of the top ten renowned swords in ancient China. The presentation of swords to heroes symbolizes awarding honor to and admiring the achievements of the snipers.
Point system judging was done by computers using 110 high-definition cameras covering six competition venues, the system enhancing the speed, accuracy, fairness, and impartiality of refereeing.