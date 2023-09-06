beijingwalker
China Wins 4 Gold Medals in International Olympiad in Informatics 2023, ranking top in both individual and team points
ALL 4 Chinese participants win gold medals
2023-09-05The 35th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2023) was held in Hungary from 28th August to 4th September, 2023. Total 351 contestants from 90 teams of nations and regions all over the world, participated in this competition. After three times (years) online competition, the Chinese team returned to the main venue and onsite competed with other players from all over the world.
IOI 2023
IOI 2023 resulted in 30 gold medals, 58 silver medals, and 90 bronze medals. The 4 players of Chinese team achieved stability in both trials, and won 4 gold medals, and the first place in the team points.
Among them, Xu Tingqiang from Affiliated High School of Renmin University of China, ranked top 1 in the gold medals with total score of 580 points, Cheng Siyuan from Nanjing Foreign Language School, ranked second in the gold medals, Qi Langrui from Weihai Experimental Senior High School, ranked the sixth in the gold medals, and Liu Yiping from Weifang No.1 High School in Shandong Province, ranked the eighth in the gold medals.
4 Winners of Gold Medals: (from left) Qi Langrui, Xu Tingqiang, Cheng Siyuan, Liu Yiping
