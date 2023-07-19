What's new

USA Earns Second Place at 64th International Mathematical Olympiad 2023, taking photo with the First Place Team China

USA Earns Second Place at 64th International Mathematical Olympiad 2023​

12 July 2023

5b6b15fe3803270e876d35481b428eb7.jpg

Washington, DC (July 12, 2023) - The International Mathematical Olympiad USA Team, sponsored by the Mathematical Association of America’s American Mathematics Competitions (MAA AMC), earned second place in the 64th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) held July 2-13, 2023, in Chiba, Japan. The six high school USA team members also won medals for their individual top scores.

The IMO is the preeminent high school math competition and brings together the top mathematics students from across the globe to compete in the world championship of math. This year, 112 countries and 618 students participated in the competition hosted by the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST).

The USA Team scored 222 points for a second-place finish. IMO scores are based on the number of points scored by individual team members on six problems. Derek Liu, age 17, received a perfect score and tied for first place in individual rankings.

2023 IMO USA Team
Jeff Lin, 18, Gold Medal
Derek Liu, 17, Gold Medal
Maximus Lu, 17, Silver Medal
Eric Shen, 18, Gold Medal
Alexander Wang, 15, Gold Medal
Alex Zhao, 16, Gold Medal

The USA team is coached by leader Po-Shen Loh, professor of mathematics at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), and deputy leader Carl Schildkraut, who attends the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Students qualify for the USA’s IMO team by participating in a series of competitions provided by MAA AMC. Approximately 300,000 middle and high school students at 6,000+ schools worldwide participate in the competitions each year.

"Congratulations to our USA Team! We are not only thrilled by your accolades and recognition but by your exchanges and interactions with other top mathematical minds from around the world. I hope this experience continues to inspire you as you collaborate and further develop your journey in mathematics. On behalf of the MAA, we are grateful for the guidance of the USA leader and deputy leader for their work with our contestants. A warm congratulations to all the IMO participants and countries. We are privileged to share this international mathematical experience with you."

