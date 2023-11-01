The influence of the Zionist lobby on Pakistan

shahid_2dk
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Joined
- Aug 13, 2019
- Messages
- 22
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Hi all,
Please note the following:
- I don’t wish US, Indian, Israeli, nor any other kinds of trolls hijacking this thread.
- I invite the distinguished analytical heads who fortunately still are at this forum to tip in and enlighten us.
- This is not a thread to bash political parties nor to bash the military. Keep a respectful tone!
@waz @LeGenD I know you guys are busy, but please keep an extra eye of the trolls to not hijack here, how can we otherwise have an informed discussion.
I will start by asking clear and loudly out.
A) What is the zionist influence on Pakistan, both the civilian and the military?
B) is it this influence which keeps the nation away from the free and Islamic tolerance values it was supposed to be.
C) what influence are we getting from the group of people and families who were enrichened bh the British colonizers, are these families stille impacting Pakistan and in a negative way?
I can’t help to wonder, that we as a nation are based on Islamic values, yet the nation is hijacked.
Here I’m specifically thinking of refuge, protection of minorities and so on.
1. In the midst of the Gaza Genocide, we see news that our own Pakistan, is deporting millions of Afghans, and not only deporting them, but putting them in containers as if they were animals.
How can this happen, how can this be tolerated, while we at the same time, and rightly so, are furious with the Israelis?
There is absolutely no excuse to justify this, I don’t want to hear racist remarks of nor excuses of a minor portion of demographoc groups committing crime and so on. These sre human beings and we are not treating them right.
2. How can it be, that we as one of the absolutely most powerful nations on Earth; are not doing a thing for the Palestinians?
Don’t give me: “The Arabs should go first”, that’s an *** licker mentality reserved for some other nations we know of, we have through time been the first movers because we are full of integrity and confidence which we get from our faith. We are protectors, but.. where the heck are we?
2000 volunteering doctors and a powerful statement made by our UN envoy. Is that really it? Who stole our braveness and confidence, who stole our believe in doing what is right?
This is an invitation to an open discussion of our nation, and what that is not going right.
Please provide thoughtful replies and abstain from abusing each other or anyone else.
Please note the following:
- I don’t wish US, Indian, Israeli, nor any other kinds of trolls hijacking this thread.
- I invite the distinguished analytical heads who fortunately still are at this forum to tip in and enlighten us.
- This is not a thread to bash political parties nor to bash the military. Keep a respectful tone!
@waz @LeGenD I know you guys are busy, but please keep an extra eye of the trolls to not hijack here, how can we otherwise have an informed discussion.
I will start by asking clear and loudly out.
A) What is the zionist influence on Pakistan, both the civilian and the military?
B) is it this influence which keeps the nation away from the free and Islamic tolerance values it was supposed to be.
C) what influence are we getting from the group of people and families who were enrichened bh the British colonizers, are these families stille impacting Pakistan and in a negative way?
I can’t help to wonder, that we as a nation are based on Islamic values, yet the nation is hijacked.
Here I’m specifically thinking of refuge, protection of minorities and so on.
1. In the midst of the Gaza Genocide, we see news that our own Pakistan, is deporting millions of Afghans, and not only deporting them, but putting them in containers as if they were animals.
How can this happen, how can this be tolerated, while we at the same time, and rightly so, are furious with the Israelis?
There is absolutely no excuse to justify this, I don’t want to hear racist remarks of nor excuses of a minor portion of demographoc groups committing crime and so on. These sre human beings and we are not treating them right.
2. How can it be, that we as one of the absolutely most powerful nations on Earth; are not doing a thing for the Palestinians?
Don’t give me: “The Arabs should go first”, that’s an *** licker mentality reserved for some other nations we know of, we have through time been the first movers because we are full of integrity and confidence which we get from our faith. We are protectors, but.. where the heck are we?
2000 volunteering doctors and a powerful statement made by our UN envoy. Is that really it? Who stole our braveness and confidence, who stole our believe in doing what is right?
This is an invitation to an open discussion of our nation, and what that is not going right.
Please provide thoughtful replies and abstain from abusing each other or anyone else.