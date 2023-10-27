Pakistan's Present Situation: The Declining Reputation of the Army Among its PeoplePakistan's current state of affairs has been marred by a growing disconnect between the country's youth and the military establishment. The actions of certain generals, coupled with the influence of external powers, have led to a decline in the Pakistan Army's standing among its own people. This article aims to shed light on the factors contributing to this situation and the need for the military leadership to understand and address the concerns of the younger generation.Since the ouster of Imran Khan frist they tried to kill him and later putting him in unjust prison by the direct order of General Asim munier, the Pakistani youth has become increasingly disillusioned with the army. While the reasons behind this sentiment are multifaceted, one can attribute it to the perceived interference of the United States in the country's affairs. The younger generation feels betrayed by the military's alleged adherence to external directives, compromising their sovereignty and national interests.Unfortunately, the army's senior leadership appears to be out of touch with the concerns of the youth. Their inability to comprehend the technological advancements and changing dynamics of social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube has contributed to the growing divide. Many older individuals, who could potentially bridge this gap, struggle with these platforms and rely on their children for assistance.With the advent of social media platforms and the internet, young people have become more connected and aware of events happening around the world. They have the ability to access news, watch videos, and engage in discussions on various platforms. In contrast, many older individuals may struggle to keep up with the fast-paced technological advancements and rely on their children or grandchildren for assistance when navigating the internet or social media.This disparity in information access and technology literacy creates a significant divide between the older and younger generations. The Chief of the Pakistan Army, in his request for assistance from the older generation, may not fully grasp the extent to which young people are informed about domestic and international events. Their exposure to diverse perspectives and information sources has influenced their opinions and shaped their dissent towards certain actions of the military establishment.The army general's request for elderly members of the community to persuade the younger generation to respect him highlights a fundamental misunderstanding. Respect cannot be bought or demanded; it must be earned. The actions and decisions of the military establishment, including General Asim munier General Anajam nadeem and ex army chief Bajwa, have eroded the goodwill they once enjoyed among the people. The younger generation, witnessing these actions, has become increasingly critical and skeptical of the army's intentions.Over the past year and a half, the Pakistan Army has witnessed a significant decline in the support it once enjoyed among its own people. The general population, particularly the youth, feels let down by the military's handling of various issues, leading to a loss of trust and faith. The army's failure to address the concerns of its citizens, coupled with allegations of human rights abuses in conflict areas, has further eroded its reputation.To regain the trust and support of the younger generation, the Pakistan Army needs to take a introspective approach. Acknowledging the concerns and grievances of the people is imperative. The military leadership must prioritize transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in their decision-making processes. Engaging with the youth, listening to their aspirations, and addressing their concerns will be vital in bridging the gap and rebuilding a positive relationship.In recent times, the Chief of Pakistan's army has reached out to the older generation of the country, seeking their assistance in bridging the gap between the military and the disillusioned younger population. However, it is crucial to highlight that the younger generation, equipped with increased access to information through technology, possesses a deeper understanding of global affairs compared to their older counterparts.It is important to recognize that respect cannot be demanded or imposed; it must be earned. The actions and decisions of the military leadership, including General Asim munier General Anajam Nadeem and ex army chief bawja., have played a significant role in the erosion of trust and support among the younger generation. Allegations of human rights abuses and perceived external influences have further deepened their skepticism and dissatisfaction.To address this growing disconnect, it is crucial for the military establishment to understand the concerns and grievances of the younger generation. Engaging in open dialogue, actively listening to their aspirations, and addressing their concerns can help bridge the gap. Transparency, accountability, and inclusivity must become the guiding principles of the military's decision-making processes.Rebuilding the relationship between the Pakistan Army and the younger generation requires a genuine effort to regain their trust. Recognizing the power of technology and the information age, the military leadership must adapt to the changing dynamics and work towards creating a more transparent and inclusive environment. Only through meaningful engagement and understanding can the military regain the respect and support it desires among its own people.In conclusion, the request from the Chief of the Pakistan Army to the older generation for assistance in gaining the respect of the younger population highlights a significant gap in understanding. The proliferation of technology and access to information has empowered the younger generation with knowledge and awareness, which shapes their opinions and dissent towards certain actions of the military establishment. To rebuild trust and support among the youth, the military leadership must acknowledge and address their concerns, fostering transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in their approach.The present situation in Pakistan, with the army losing support among its own people, demands a reevaluation of the military's actions and policies. The younger generation, disillusioned by the perceived external influences and lack of understanding from the army's senior leadership, seeks change and accountability. It is essential for the military establishment to recognize these concerns, earn back the respect they have lost, and work towards rebuilding a strong and united Pakistan.