Ayatollah Khamenei: Zionist Regime Has Sustained Irreparable Damages

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Paying tribute to the masterminds of the Palestinian resistance’s recent operation against Israel, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the Zionist regime has suffered irreparable damages like being hit by a devastating earthquake.



Ayatollah Khamenei, the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, attended the joint graduation ceremony for the cadets studying in the academies of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Armed Forces on Tuesday.The ceremony was held in the Imam Ali (AS) University for Officer Training in Tehran.Pointing to the "irreparable defeat" of the Zionist regime in the epic that was created by the Palestinian youth, the Leader said at the event, “The cause of this destructive storm was the continuous brutality and ferocity of the fake usurper regime against the Palestinian nation.This regime cannot conceal its monstrous and devious face in the attack on Gaza and the massacre of Gazans through the act of lying or by playing the victim. By speaking nonsense, it cannot attribute the bravery of the Palestinian youth and their intelligent plans to non-Palestinians.”Referring to the recent unprecedented events in Palestine and acknowledging the failure of the Zionist regime in this matter, Ayatollah Khamenei stated, “From the military and intelligence aspects, this defeat is irreparable. It is a devastating earthquake.It is unlikely that the usurping regime will be able to use the help of the West to repair the deep impacts that this incident has left on its ruling structures.”The Leader underlined that after Saturday, October 7, 2023, which marked the day of the bravery of the Palestinian youth, the Zionist regime will no longer be the regime that it used to be.“This great calamity was brought on by the actions of the Zionists themselves; Because when you exceed the limits of ferocity and brutality, you should anticipate a ‘storm’,” he added, Khamenei.ir reported.Ayatollah Khamenei enumerated the brave and selfless acts of the Palestinian Mujahideen (resistance fighters) as a response to the escalating crimes that the occupiers committed for many years.“The current government ruling the usurping regime is to blame for this, for it did not hesitate to take any sort of brutal measures against the oppressed Palestinian nation.”Referring to the wickedness of the occupying regime, Ayatollah Khamenei said no Muslim nation in modern history has faced such a shameless and cruel enemy and has not been under such pressure, siege, and shortages.This is while the US and the UK have not supported any cruel government as much as the illegitimate Zionist regime, he said.The Leader further said that killing Palestinian men, women, children, and elderly, desecrating the Al-Aqsa Mosque, beating worshipers, and letting loose armed settlers to attack the Palestinian people are among the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime.“Did the zealous Palestinian nation, with its thousands-year-old history, have any other choice but to create a ‘storm’?” he asked.Ayatollah Khamenei also pointed to the wicked regime’s attempts to pose as innocent with the help of the Global Arrogance’s media, saying such attempts are based on sheer lies and distortions and “no one can turn this demonic monster into an innocent face.”The reason the Zionist regime pretends to be innocent is to justify its crimes in the ongoing onslaught and crimes against Gaza and its innocent people, he maintained.“The calculation of the illegitimate regime and its supporters in this regard is also wrong. The rulers and decision-makers of the Zionist regime and their supporters should know that these actions will bring a greater disaster upon them, and the Palestinian people, with a firmer determination, will slap their hideous faces harder in response to these crimes,” the Leader stated.In another important point, Ayatollah Khamenei referred to rumors spread by the elements of the Zionist regime and its supporters about the involvement of non-Palestinians, including Iran, in the recent events in Palestine, emphasizing that those who make such claims do not fully know the great nation of Palestine.“Of course, we praise the minds and efforts of the Palestinian youth and the resourceful and intelligent Palestinian designers and are proud of them,” he said.However, he went on, such nonsense is a miscalculation, and those who say the recent operation was masterminded by non-Palestinians, “have not known the great nation of Palestine and have underestimated it.”The Leader underlined the necessity of a reaction from the Islamic world against the crimes of the Zionist regime, asserting the entire Islamic world is obligated to support the Palestinian nation.The great event, according to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, was the work of the intelligent designers and dedicated youth of Palestine, and God willing, this will be a great step toward the salvation of Palestine.At the beginning of his speech, Ayatollah Khamenei described the armed forces as the steel fortress of security, honor and national identity.He said any country that lacks the power to defend its national security will be inevitably dependent on foreigners and its national dignity will be taken hostage by them.He referred to the eight-year war of aggression waged by Saddam Hussein against Iran in the 1980s as a world war, saying, “In that difficult test, the armed forces defended every inch of the country and the sovereignty of the holy and dear Islam, and thwarted the collective conspiracy of the arrogant of the East and the West in defending the aggressor Saddam (Hussein).”In another part of his speech, Ayatollah Khamenei called the fight against the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group the latest test for the Iranian armed forces until today.“The US created the Daesh in a wicked plot to disrupt the stability of the region.The ultimate goal of this conspiracy was Islamic Iran, but the armed forces of the Islamic Republic, along with the armed forces of several other countries, thwarted that sedition as well,” he added.