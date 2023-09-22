Supreme Leader: Iran's Moral Presence in Region Makes US Irate

Suprme Leader: Iran's Moral Presence in Region Makes US Irate​

2023-September-20 15:21TEHRAN (FNA)- Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei deplored the presence of trans-regional troops in West Asia, and further said that Washington and its allies are furious at Tehran's moral presence in the region.Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a number of war veterans and promoters of resistance in Tehran Wednesday, stating that the “the holy defense” of the nation during eight years of the Iraqi war under former dictator Saddam Hussein on Iran is a prominent moment in the history of the country."We must recognize this important moment and event and introduce it to the future generations," the Leader underlined.“If our successive generations know the important and meaningful aspects of the holy defense and know how the Iranian nation was able to reach the victory platform and stand there with strength, there will be great lessons for them in this discernment and great tasks will be accomplished,” he added.Ayatollah Khamenei recalled the years after the 1979 Islamic Revolution when all the big powers of the world, including the US, European countries and the East joined in the war against Iran."The achievements of the holy defense are not one or two. This will be a book with dozens of volumes. The whole world fought behind Saddam to break this border and tried for eight years, but not an inch of this country's soil was lost," he underscored."The Iranian nation discovered the greatness of its capacities in the holy defense. The Iranian nation recognized itself in the holy defense," the Supreme Leader added.He explained that securing the country is one of the achievements of the holy defense, which kept the country from possible future aggression to a great extent."It showed that if the enemy initiates an offensive, it will not be the one to terminate it,” the Leader continued.The holy defense, Ayatollah Khamenei said, expanded Iran’s borders.“I don't mean geographical borders and we are not after that. It expanded other borders, including the border of resistance," he stressed.Today, the element of resistance is rooted in the region, the Leader said, adding the holy defense also introduced, promoted and commonized the term of resistance in the world.“It may be hard for us to believe, but the acts of the Iranian nation have had an impact in distant countries. We know about this. Both in East Asia, Africa and Latin America, the acts of the Iranian nation have became a model,” he notedThe Supreme Leader touched on Iran’s influence in the region, which has made the US uneasy.“The issue of Iran's moral presence in the region has raised the exasperation of America and some countries, while we do not have a base in the regional countries except for a moral presence,” he stated.The Leader described armed forces among the honors of the society, saying their presence is one of the main elements, without which a society cannot remain stable.“We should appreciate the armed forces. The dignity and honor of the armed forces should be considered essential and we should consider it obligatory to honor them. The armed forces are security makers and the security of a country is everything,” he added.Ayatollah Khamenei said the enemy counts on damaging the value, honor and dignity of the armed forces, which requires vigilance.Iranian officials say the future of the world and region will be shaped by regional countries and organizations, as a growing number of states across the globe have rejected unilateralism and coercion. They asked independent states to challenge the US hegemony in the region and around the world, and stressed that domineering behavior is not just special to Democrats or Republicans but in the nature of American policies.Iranian military officials have also stressed that Washington has weakened to the extent that it plays no role in the West Asia region’s geopolitical landscape. They stated that Iran has defeated the US which enjoyed unrivalled hegemony in the region and the whole world before the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but after the revolution they were forced to flee the region.Officials in Iran believe that Washington cannot go ahead with its plan in the West Asia region as its schemes are doomed to fail, and add that Iran plays a key role in the political decisions of the United States and the fate of the White House is affected by Tehran's attitude.