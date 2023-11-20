What's new

The Era of Total U.S. Submarine Dominance Over China Is Ending

The Era of Total U.S. Submarine Dominance Over China Is Ending

New Chinese submarines and sensors to catch U.S. subs will alter the balance of power​


im-886405

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine took part in a 2019 naval parade off the eastern port city of Qingdao. PHOTO: JASON LEE/REUTER
By Alastair Gale
Updated Nov. 20, 2023 12:00 am ET

For decades, the U.S. hasn’t had to worry much about China’s submarines. They were noisy and easy to track. The Chinese military, meanwhile, struggled to detect America’s ultraquiet submarines.

Now, China is narrowing one of the biggest gaps separating the U.S. and Chinese militaries as it makes advances in its submarine technology and undersea detection capabilities, with major implications for American military planning for a potential conflict over Taiwan.

Early this year, China put to sea a nuclear-powered attack submarine with a pump-jet propulsion system instead of a propeller, satellite imagery showed. It was the first time noise-reducing technology used on the latest American submarines had been seen on a Chinese submarine.

A few months earlier, satellite images of China’s manufacturing base for nuclear-powered submarines in the northeastern city of Huludao showed hull sections laid out in the complex that were larger than the hull of any existing Chinese submarine. A second modern construction hall at the plant was finished in 2021, indicating plans to boost output.

At the same time, the western Pacific is becoming more treacherous for U.S. submarines. Beijing has built or nearly finished several underwater sensor networks, known as the “Underwater Great Wall," in the South China Sea and other regions around the Chinese coast. The networks give it a much better ability to detect enemy submarines, according to Chinese military and academic texts.

The People’s Liberation Army, as China’s military is known, is getting better at finding enemy submarines by adding patrol aircraft and helicopters that pick up sonar information from buoys in the sea. Most of China’s navy now has the ability to deploy underwater listening devices called hydrophones on cables trailing ships or submarines.

In August, China conducted a submarine-hunting exercise lasting more than 40 hours in the South China Sea, involving dozens of Y-8 anti-submarine patrol aircraft. A few weeks earlier, the Chinese and Russian navies conducted a joint anti-submarine warfare exercise in the Bering Sea, off the coast of Alaska.

The developments mean the era of unchallenged dominance of the U.S. under the seas around China is ending.

In recent years, China has also rapidly expanded its surface fleet. It now exceeds the U.S. fleet by number of ships, although China’s ships are generally smaller and less sophisticated. In response, a larger percentage of the U.S. Navy has been deployed to the Pacific, including some of America’s most advanced ships and aircraft. The U.S. has also increased

The Era of Total U.S. Submarine Dominance Over China Is Ending

New Chinese vessels and sensors to catch American subs will alter the balance of power.
‘Underwater Great Wall’: China Is Closing The Submarine Gap With The US


GettyImages-1138906137-scaled-e1700485968839.jpg

MICAELA BURROWINVESTIGATIVE REPORTER, DEFENSE
November 20, 20239:33 AM ET

China is rapidly closing the gap in critical submarine capabilities that challenge decades of unmitigated U.S. dominance in the deep sea and could have critical implications in a Taiwan scenario, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In 2023, China put to sea a nuclear-powered attack submarine equipped for the first time with a noise-reducing pump-jet propulsion system, marking a major advance in submarine technology to match the way the U.S. equips its own submarines, the WSJ reported. The quieting systems will allow them to evade detection by American submarines and patrol aircraft, while construction on an “underwater great wall” of complex sensors will allow China to identify incoming enemy assets, Chinese military and academic texts say.

“The implications for the U.S. and our Pacific allies will be profound,” Christopher Carlson, a former U.S. Navy officer, told the WSJ.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) submarine expansion means the U.S. will need more patrol aircraft and attack submarines in the Indo-Pacific theater to locate, track and target Chinese submarine targets, Carlson said.

Chinese nuclear-powered attack submarines could be assigned on hunter-killer missions to target U.S. and allied submarines in the Taiwan Strait, increasing the difficulty of coming to Taiwan’s defense, Brent Sadler, a naval expert at the Heritage Foundation, told the WSJ. Simulations direct U.S. military intervention during a Chinese invasion of Taiwan generally assume U.S. submarines would operate near the strait to find and sink PLA warships.

Currently, China has six nuclear-powered attack submarines in addition to a diesel-electric variety developed through reverse engineering submarines purchased from the Soviet Union, the WSJ reported.

Given China’s massive shipbuilding capacity, Carlson predicted China could produce nuclear-powered submarines at triple the U.S. production rate once it decides on the next design, according to the WSJ.

The Pentagon’s latest report on Chinese military power said China had 60 attack and ballistic-missile submarines by the end of 2022 and could operate up to 80 by 2035.

Gen. Antony Cotton told Congress in March that China had equipped its existing ballistic missile submarines with new missiles capable of reaching the U.S. mainland while the submarines remain close to China, the WSJ reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1725208358716645610

China may not confirm a final design for the next generation of nuclear-powered submarines for years; the nuclear-powered vessel revealed earlier in 2023 could just be the latest prototype in a long development period going through multiple stages, according to the WSJ.

U.S. Virginia-class submarines and the planned Columbia-class submarines are at least a generation ahead of the most advanced Chinese submarine, analysts say, according to the WSJ.

However, China could exploit its advantage in tonnage and proximity to the mainland in any conflict scenario, straining the U.S. military’s resources and ability to track Chinese naval assets.

China’s growing underwater sensor network in the East China Sea and South China Sea also negate some of U.S. submarines’ stealth advantage, Bryan Clark, a researcher at the Hudson Institute, told the WSJ. The U.S. will have to develop a new strategy to confuse or evade the sensors, he said.

The Department of Defense did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

'Underwater Great Wall': China Is Closing The Submarine Gap With The US

China is rapidly closing the gap in critical submarine capabilities that challenge decades of unmitigated U.S. dominance in the deep seas.
