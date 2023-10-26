US sees threat to aircraft carriers as China launches guided missile subs

China unveils its first nuclear-powered guided missile submarine: Pentagon report​

03:46 PM, Oct 26, 2023According to the Pentagon's most recent report on China's military capabilities, China has successfully launched its inaugural nuclear-powered guided missile submarines. This development represents a significant advancement, granting China both land and sea attack capabilities that were previously exclusive to U.S. and Russian naval vessels.A recent report confirms the observed submarines in Chinese shipyards as Type 093B guided missile submarines, marking a significant advancement in China's naval capabilities. Satellite imagery from the Huludao shipyard revealed enhanced submarines with vertical launch tubes, demonstrating China's expanding submarine fleet for strategic purposes.The Pentagon report says that in the short term, the Chinese navy "will have the ability to conduct long-range precision strikes against land targets from its submarine and surface combatants using land-attack cruise missiles, notably enhancing (China's) power projection capability".During the Cold War, the Soviet Union developed SSGNs to target U.S. aircraft carriers. In response, the U.S. Navy converted ballistic missile submarines to carry land-attack Tomahawk cruise missiles, known for their precision and low-altitude flight.In 2011, the USS Florida, a submarine, fired 93 Tomahawk cruise missiles in the U.S. SSGN's debut combat engagement, drawing attention from Chinese strategists. Analysts believe the PLA Navy is considering deploying similar submarines for aircraft carrier defense and as potent land-attack platforms, which holds strategic significance for their capabilities.The report highlights that three of the newly developed SSGNs may become operational as early as next year. This deployment is part of an extensive expansion of China's submarine fleet, encompassing both nuclear and diesel-powered vessels. By 2025, the fleet's total strength is projected to reach 65 submarines.The Chinese defense ministry hasn't responded to Reuters' inquiries. China is building new nuclear-armed submarines, aligning with its deterrence strategy. The effort to track China's submarines at sea has led to increased deployments by the U.S. Navy and Indo-Pacific militaries. Collin Koh, a Singapore-based security expert, highlights the importance of China's SSGNs armed with cruise missiles, complicating strategic assessments by its rivals."I would also expect the Chinese to have learned from the Russian experience in using them to threaten U.S. aircraft carriers – with an SSGN, you can launch strikes at standoff range, unlike a typical attack submarine that could have more limited weapon options, and that is a real advantage," said Koh, of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.Research at the U.S. Naval War College in May suggested that the PLA was nearing breakthroughs to make its nuclear submarines quieter and harder to track. It's uncertain if these advancements were integrated into the newly launched SSGNs, but they are anticipated in nuclear-powered submarines by the end of the decade."Unless they are certain of improvements, we can expect the PLA navy to be cautious in how they initially deploy them," an Asian military attache closely monitoring China's submarine force made this statement. The attache chose not to disclose their name due to the sensitivity of the issue. "But we know the submarine force is a priority for Xi Jinping, and this is one more sign they are getting there."