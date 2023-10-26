What's new

US sees threat to aircraft carriers as China launches guided missile subs

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
64,589
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

US sees threat to aircraft carriers as China launches guided missile subs

Reuters Published October 26, 2023 Updated 21 minutes ago

HONG KONG: China has launched its first nuclear-powered guided missile submarines, according to the Pentagon’s latest report on China’s military — giving it land and sea attack options once the sole province of US and Russian vessels.

The Pentagon report, published Oct 20, marks the first apparent confirmation that modified submarines seen in Chinese shipyards over the last 18 months are Type 093B guided missile submarines.The Pentagon report says that in the short term, the Chinese navy “will have the ability to conduct long-range precision strikes against land targets from its submarine and surface combatants using land-attack cruise missiles, notably enhancing (China’s) power projection capability”.

Known as SSGNs, conventionally armed missile submarines were developed by the Soviet Union during the Cold War in part to target US aircraft carriers, while the US Navy developed its own version by converting ballistic missile boats to carry large numbers of land-attack Tomahawk cruise missiles. Cruise missiles are typically long-range, precision weapons that, unlike ballistic weapons, fly at low altitudes or skim the surface of the sea.

The submarine USS Florida fired 93 Tomahawks against Libyan air defences in 2011 — the first combat strikes from a US SSGN and an event that regional military attaches say was closely studied by Chinese strategists.

Some analysts say the PLA navy will be eager to deploy the vessels as an extra weapon against aircraft carriers as well as a land-attack platform, allowing strikes from a far greater range than its fleets of smaller attack submarines.

The report notes that three of the new SSGNs could be operational by next year, as part of a wider expansion of its submarine fleet — both nuclear and diesel powered — which could number 65 vessels in 2025.

The confirmation comes amid an intensifying submarine arms race as China constructs a new generation of nuclear-armed boats as part of its evolving deterrent force. The effort to track China’s submarines at sea is one of the core drivers of increased deployments and contingency planning by the US Navy and other militaries across the Indo-Pacific region.

Singapore-based security scholar Collin Koh said the SSGNs were an important new capability for the Chinese navy.

With an expected core armament of cruise missiles, “this potentially allows them to carry out saturated land and anti-ship attacks at standoff range, he said, which would complicate strategic calculations by China’s rivals.

“I would also expect the Chinese have learned from the Russian experience in using them to threaten US aircraft carriers with an SSGN, you can launch strikes at standoff range, unlike a typical attack submarine that could have more limited weapon options, and that is a real advantage,” said Koh, of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

Research discussed at the US Naval War College in May noted that the PLA was close to breakthroughs in making its nuclear-powered submarines far quieter and more difficult for the US and its allies to track.

Some diplomats and analysts said, however, that it was unclear whether those breakthroughs had been incorporated into the recently launched SSGNs. The upgrades are expected in nuclear-powered boats launched before the end of the decade.

www.dawn.com

US sees threat to aircraft carriers as China launches guided missile subs

HONG KONG: China has launched its first nuclear-powered guided missile submarines, according to the Pentagon’s...
www.dawn.com
 

China unveils its first nuclear-powered guided missile submarine: Pentagon report​

03:46 PM, Oct 26, 2023

According to the Pentagon's most recent report on China's military capabilities, China has successfully launched its inaugural nuclear-powered guided missile submarines. This development represents a significant advancement, granting China both land and sea attack capabilities that were previously exclusive to U.S. and Russian naval vessels.

A recent report confirms the observed submarines in Chinese shipyards as Type 093B guided missile submarines, marking a significant advancement in China's naval capabilities. Satellite imagery from the Huludao shipyard revealed enhanced submarines with vertical launch tubes, demonstrating China's expanding submarine fleet for strategic purposes.

The Pentagon report says that in the short term, the Chinese navy "will have the ability to conduct long-range precision strikes against land targets from its submarine and surface combatants using land-attack cruise missiles, notably enhancing (China's) power projection capability".

During the Cold War, the Soviet Union developed SSGNs to target U.S. aircraft carriers. In response, the U.S. Navy converted ballistic missile submarines to carry land-attack Tomahawk cruise missiles, known for their precision and low-altitude flight.

In 2011, the USS Florida, a submarine, fired 93 Tomahawk cruise missiles in the U.S. SSGN's debut combat engagement, drawing attention from Chinese strategists. Analysts believe the PLA Navy is considering deploying similar submarines for aircraft carrier defense and as potent land-attack platforms, which holds strategic significance for their capabilities.

The report highlights that three of the newly developed SSGNs may become operational as early as next year. This deployment is part of an extensive expansion of China's submarine fleet, encompassing both nuclear and diesel-powered vessels. By 2025, the fleet's total strength is projected to reach 65 submarines.

The Chinese defense ministry hasn't responded to Reuters' inquiries. China is building new nuclear-armed submarines, aligning with its deterrence strategy. The effort to track China's submarines at sea has led to increased deployments by the U.S. Navy and Indo-Pacific militaries. Collin Koh, a Singapore-based security expert, highlights the importance of China's SSGNs armed with cruise missiles, complicating strategic assessments by its rivals.


"I would also expect the Chinese to have learned from the Russian experience in using them to threaten U.S. aircraft carriers – with an SSGN, you can launch strikes at standoff range, unlike a typical attack submarine that could have more limited weapon options, and that is a real advantage," said Koh, of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

Research at the U.S. Naval War College in May suggested that the PLA was nearing breakthroughs to make its nuclear submarines quieter and harder to track. It's uncertain if these advancements were integrated into the newly launched SSGNs, but they are anticipated in nuclear-powered submarines by the end of the decade.

"Unless they are certain of improvements, we can expect the PLA navy to be cautious in how they initially deploy them," an Asian military attache closely monitoring China's submarine force made this statement. The attache chose not to disclose their name due to the sensitivity of the issue. "But we know the submarine force is a priority for Xi Jinping, and this is one more sign they are getting there."

www.myind.net

China unveils its first nuclear-powered guided missile submarine Pentagon report

According to the Pentagon's most recent report on China's military capabilities, China has successfully launched its inaugural nuclear-powered guided missile submarines. This development represents a significant advancement, granting China both land and sea attack capabilities that were...
www.myind.net www.myind.net
 
gambit said:
Not with 'Chinese physics'.
Click to expand...
You know. American physics is begging for China.

Screenshot_20231011_034200.jpg
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China Improves "Targeting" For its "Carrier-Killer" Anti-Ship Missiles
Replies
2
Views
116
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
beijingwalker
China has launched bigger, faster version of 054A guided missile frigate, The first Type 054B frigate
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
SalarHaqq
SalarHaqq
beijingwalker
China unveils railgun-armed nuclear-powered supercarrier
Replies
3
Views
525
MajesticPug
M
F-22Raptor
New Virginia class submarine delivered to US Navy
Replies
1
Views
207
White privilege
White privilege
beijingwalker
  • Locked
PLA navy's 'sharks' get stealthier, China on verge of producing 'world-class' nuclear submarines: Report
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
2K
LeGenD
LeGenD

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom