The trouble is that it all depends on the moistening of the atta; if too much, it doesn't hold up to rolling, if too little, it will form rotis, but is liable to get hard on storage.



You clarified that it is not a problem with the rotis being hard, but with them being rubbery. Apparently, you are saying that the rotis become difficult to tear and eat.



Try mixing a bit of milk in the dough? You might have to experiment, using a tiny portion, and gradually increasing it, until it reaches the balance you want.





Most likely reason.



Also, too thick to heat through, remains 'kachcha' inside?





