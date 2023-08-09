“How could I be here. The more I know UK, the more I hate it"---Hongkong woman rioter regrets to flee to UK

After seeing so many anti-China movements in Hongkong and Taiwan, I'm more confident that China is in the right path. As Chinese, we don't need to prove that directly(Actually China's achievements have done that). We can prove it indirectly by observing China's haters. Are China's haters rational or brainwashed? Are China's haters honest or lie oriented? Except those who are anti-China for their countries' interest, fortunately, China's haters are either brainwashed or pure scams who know they are lying but still do it.When Taiwan students protested China mainland's service trade deal with Taiwan, the so called "Sun flower movement", if you ask Taiwan students what is this deal about and what are contents? 100% of them would say like this: " I don't know the contents. Since it was made by China, it must be evil. We should stop it to protect Taiwan's democracy." In fact, this deal is very favorable to Taiwan. Same scenario happened in Hongkong. Hongkong rioters want British come back to rule them regardless the fact that they have more rights and freedom than colony time.Taiwanese and Hongkongers' ideology is based on illusion and lies feeded by west propaganda machine. They think they are fighting for justice and truth. For me they are laughable and naive. The real justice and thruth will hit them hard.