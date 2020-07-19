What's new

The Beautiful Bangladesh

This thread is dedicated to sharing pictures and videos showing the beautiful landscapes, historical sites, people and culture of Bangladesh.

Consider it a continuation of the old thread.

large





 
Pancha Ratna Shiva Temple, also known as Bhubaneswar Shiva Mandir, is a Hindu temple of the Puthia Temple Complex in Puthia Upazila, Rajshahi Division, Bangladesh. It is the largest Shiva temple in Bangladesh.


Shiva_Temple%2C_Puthia%2C_Rajshahi_NK_%282%29.jpg


Kantanagar Temple, commonly known as Kantaji Temple or Kantajew Temple (Bengali: কান্তজীর মন্দির) at Kantanagar,[1] is a late-medieval Hindu temple in Dinajpur, Bangladesh. The Kantajew Temple is one of the most magnificent religious edifices belonging to the 18th century. The temple belongs to the popular Hindu Kanta or Krishna and this is most popular with the Radha-Krishna cult (assemble of memorable love) in Bengal. This beautiful temple is dedicated to Krishna and his wife Rukmini Built by Maharaja Pran Nath, its construction started in 1704 CE and ended in the reign of his son Raja Ramnath in 1722 CE.[2][3] It boasts one of the greatest examples on terracotta architecture in Bangladesh and once had nine spires, but all were destroyed in an earthquake that took place in 1897
Kantaji_Temple_Dinajpur_Bangladesh_%2812%29.JPG
 
Tea garden, Sylhet

munnar-7171511.jpg


Grand Sultan Resort, Sylhet
gs_front_fb.jpg


Dusai Resort and Spa, Sylhet

thumb.jpg



Ratargul Swamp Forest, is a pantanal, an evergreen mystic forest as well as one of the most enchanted freshwater swamp forests in this world filled with rare flora and fauna. It is located at the Goain Ghat area of Sylhet Division in Bangladesh.
640px-Ratargul_Swamp_Forest%2C_Sylhet%2C_Bangladesh.jpg


Elementary Schoolchildren commuting to attend school through Tanguar Haor, Sylhet. Haors are seasonal swamps and wetlands created by flooding from the foothills of the Himalayas which are mainly located in Sylhet Division, Bangladesh. Wetlands serve as brooding and nesting areas for migratory birds from as far afield as Siberia (cranes) as well as fish stocking and harvesting locations for fishermen in Bangladesh. Wetlands are important for balancing ecological diversity and species survival in Bangladesh.
1200px-Tanguar_Haor_1.jpg


Old man carrying fishing implements in the countryside of Jaflong, Sylhet, Bangladesh
1132px-Jaflong_Sylhet.jpg


Terraced tea gardens in Sylhet
Sylhet_tea_garden.jpg
 
not gonna lie, loving the architectural marvel here
 
Bandarban, Hill Tracts, Bangladesh (credit: Meer Sadi)
iu


Kuakata, Bangladesh (credit: Meer Sadi)
29400142891_730bb12efe.jpg


Gulshan, Dhaka, Bangladesh (credit: Meer Sadi)
49713266387_c536ea8198.jpg


Nirjhor, Dhaka Cantt., Bangladesh (credit: Meer Sadi)
iu


iu


iu


Hatirjheel area, Dhaka, Bangladesh (credit: Meer Sadi)
iu


Sunamganj, Sylhet, Bangladesh (credit: Kazi Arefin)
59969518_1975459742562788_164108046090371072_o.jpg


17505065_1122080881234016_4339242824535547597_o.jpg


49805616_1808800949228669_448073296378855424_o.jpg


43343396_1686165088158923_772783780418027520_o.jpg


Street Painting - by the very young. :-) (credit: Kazi Arefin)
29983382_1474926059282828_3654679883243347136_o.jpg


All dressed for Bengali New Year festivities...(Credit: Kazi Arefin)
27788670_1414522365323198_6109941503787234474_o.jpg


14566315_966886276753478_5499075197089097834_o.jpg


Sunamganj Haor area, Sylhet, Bangladesh (credit: Kazi Arefin)
14372357_956556761119763_2925648056007397478_o.jpg


12265806_784201388355302_132452709836439933_o.jpg


Kathak move...(Credit: Kazi Arefin)
12771797_823883937720380_2433324303154750265_o.jpg


Despondent...(Credit: Kazi Arefin)
12768387_822452901196817_8030116609801522196_o.jpg
 
Homo Sapiens said:
Safa Kabir looks equally gorgeous in both traditional dresses(Sari, Salwar-Kamiz) and modern outfits. Not many girls can claim for.
20679511369_dbffe695c5_b.jpg


1397400658_5.jpg


23131564719_78a3ddbb0b.jpg


948f3a3ea21bfbed2bfba06d1775b8d8.jpg
Click to expand...

Yes agreed. She has that certain girl-next-door 'Je Ne Sais Quoi' trait. :-)

I'd have posted more pictures, but this is not the 'Bangladesh Fashion' thread of course. I'm sure you've seen that one. :-)

I do remember posting some of her shots over there over many years...
 
All images credit: Meer Sadi

All aerial images are of Dhaka neighborhoods.

Sher-e-Bangla Cricket stadium, Mirpur
LG_YJ5Q1Y.jpg


Mouchak (named after the mall in this area, meaning Bee's Nest)
LG_253OOY.jpg


Mirpur Area 10
LG_LV9KP2.jpg


Rampura U-Loop Bridge
LG_YQ7OGL.jpg


Hatirjheel Lakeside recreation area (boasts a computerized musical water fountain like Bellagio in Las Vegas, among other things.)
LG_LW6KGL.jpg

LG_277VE2.jpg


Jatrabari Flyover
LG_LMV57L.jpg


Shapla (Lotus) Square, Motijheel commercial area
LG_LRXQJL.jpg

LG_LOG6M2.jpg


Mayor Hanif Flyover (old Dhaka)
LG_Y94PQL.jpg


Gulshan Commercial Area
LG_LEO4E2.jpg
 

