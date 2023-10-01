Dhaka tower breaks ground to become OMA's first project in Bangladesh

Bilal9
Dhaka Tower, OMA’s First Project in Bangladesh, Breaks Ground
visualizations by Filippo Bolognese © OMA
September 29, 2023
Dhaka Tower, a 150-meter-tall, 180,000-square-meter office high-rise set to become one of the country’s tallest buildings, has broken ground. The design has been led by OMA Partner Iyad Alsaka and developed by Dhaka-based real estate developer Shanta Holdings.
Bangladesh’s economy is one of the fastest growing in the world. Fifty years after independence, Bangladesh is the second largest economy in South Asia. In the wake of this rapid economic growth, Bangladesh’s capital is changing equally quickly. Dhaka Tower is the first landmark building of this scale in a new commercial district located at the edge of Tejgaon. Once a center of industrial activity in the city, Tejgaon is now home to some of the leading local and multinational corporations.
Standing on the shore of Hatirjheel Lake, Dhaka Tower is shaped by simple extruded, abstracted shapes. Two triangular floor plates are connected by a rectangular core with panoramic lifts overlooking the lake. The configuration allows for extensive views and natural daylight, controlled through the building orientation and fritted glass. Rather than conforming to a standard zoning envelope of a tower on a podium, the base is pyramidal, providing soaring atriums with direct connection to landscaped exterior spaces. Retail and dining spaces flank the triple height lobbies, which double as venues for banquet dinners and presentations. A bespoke pattern inspired by Dhaka’s waterscape forms the backdrop for both atriums. The base includes an exhibition space extending to a maximum height of 40 meters. On the top level of the building, a restaurant offers both interior and exterior seating. Adjacent to it, a publicly accessible two-tier observation deck provides expansive views of the metropolis.
"Our design for Dhaka Tower is inspired by the spirit of Bangladesh's thriving economy. Its shape expresses the aspirations of a dynamic nation, making a bold statement on the city's skyline." – Iyad Alsaka, OMA Partner
A complete presentation of the project will take place in Dhaka in early 2024.
project info:
project title: Dhaka Tower
architecture: OMA | @oma.eu
location: Dhaka, Bangladesh
developer, client: Shanta Holdings | @shantaholdings
status: Construction
visualizations: Filippo Bolognese | @filippobolognese.images © OMA
partner: Iyad Alsaka
project director: Carol Patterson
project architect: Jonathan Telkamp
team: Shatha Altoyan, Margarida Amial, Anita Ernodi, Marco Gambare, Lucien Glass, Alicja Krzywinska, Titouan Pierre Loup Chapouly, Adrianne Fisher, Lucien Emile Glass, Davide Masserini, Roza Matveeva, Bart Nicolaas, Jozef Olsavsky, Daan Ooievaar, Michael den Otter, Ana Otelea, Margarida Preza Amial, Saskia Simon, Iason Stathatos, Anahita Tabrizi, Timothy Jerrie Tse, Karolina Szczygiel, Camilla Busk Wisborg, Michele Zambetti, Yushang Zhang
collaborators:
local architect: DWm4 Architects
structure, MEP: Meinhardt Group
facade engineer: Meinhardt Façade Technology
landscape: One Landscape
lighting: Lightbox
fire: IGnesis Consultants
