Bangladesh wants visa-free ties with India: Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Bangladesh wants visa-free relations with India for the travellers of both countries in the coming days, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said.

"Both countries are expecting a visa-free India-Bangladesh relationship along with a quick resolution of the visa process," he said, chairing the annual "Bangladesh-India Friendship Dialogue" at a hotel in Sylhet yesterday.
Momen added, "Following the historical footsteps of Bangladesh-India relations, the two countries are working for mutual excellence in bilateral trade, education, culture, society and technology".

Responding to a question from journalists, the minister said, "Bangladesh and India share a common principle regarding Teesta water-sharing. It is stuck for some reason and will be resolved over time."
The four-day "Bangladesh-India Friendship Dialogue" was inaugurated by National Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury yesterday aiming at strengthening the friendly relations between Bangladesh and India, and developing the two countries' education, culture and business sectors.


Six ministers and 20 MPs participated in the dialogue from the Bangladesh side, while a 140-member delegation from India arrived in Sylhet to join the four-day event.

Awami League's Presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, former Indian state minister for external affairs MJ Akbar and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma attended the opening ceremony.

They expressed firm determination to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Bangladesh and India share a common principle concerning the distribution of Teesta River water, he said
Alga going into "full grovel" mode with India.

These a$$-kisser people just need to go.
 

