Taliban administration orders beauty salons in Afghanistan to close

I always remember a move dialog that the same kind of similar situation.



Where it was about western countries development and their lifestyle, culture, etc....



By comparison, that village was having nothing, by villager started saying that we are the great, our religion is greater than western, our God is greater than them, we have a rich history..... Finally, we are greater than them even we have nothing... Their western life culture is too advance and bad, wearing clothes of women are not acceptable.... Etc





Sometimes, I feel the same.... Which religion asked to put women in such situation where they can't live freely... They can't get educate, they can't go outside alone... They can't work as they want to....



How can people defend and justify the name of religion?



Yeah, now target on me for bad security situation of women in India, but even situation is not bad in Pakistan? Is that mean you will ground all the women and ban them from getting those things as they deserve?



Stop these nonsense by supporting those Talibani the name of GOD, Allah didn't say what they are doing in Afghanistan with women