Taliban administration orders beauty salons in Afghanistan to close

“The deadline for the closing of beauty parlours for women is one month,” says Taliban govt official.

Reuters
July 4, 2023

The Taliban administration in Afghanistan has ordered beauty salons to close within a month, the morality ministry said, in the latest shrinking of access to public places for Afghan women.

“The deadline for the closing of beauty parlours for women is one month,” Mohammad Sadiq Akif, a spokesperson for the Ministry for the Prevention of Vice and Propagation of Virtue, said on Tuesday, referring to a ministry notice.

Foreign governments and UN officials have condemned growing restrictions on women since the Taliban returned to power in 2021 after defeating a US-backed government as foreign forces withdrew.

Last year, authorities closed most girls’ high schools, barred women from university and stopped many female Afghan aid staff from working. Many public places including bathhouses, gyms and parks have been closed to women.

Beauty salons sprung up in Kabul and other Afghan cities in the months after the Taliban were driven from power in late 2001, weeks after the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.

Many remained open after the Taliban returned to power two years ago but with their signs and windows covered up, providing some women with jobs and their customers with their services.

Western government and international organisations have signalled that restrictions on women are hampering any possible progress to international recognition for the Taliban administration.

The administration says it respects women’s rights in accordance with its interpretation of Islamic law and Afghan customs.


"The deadline for the closing of beauty parlours for women is one month," says Taliban govt official.
Maybe we should get our own country in order instead of whining about the neighbors. Our women are not safe even in their own houses and can be harassed by their own protectors if they do anything that displeases them.
BTW our beauty parlors are open 24/7 and some even do extra activities for men as well while being a parlor for women.
 
O gee, what a shocker.

I guess their reason for closing down such businesses is that their women wear shuttlecock burqas`. No need for them to look beautiful.

Bruts.
 
ok pdf members taliban wants you for tonight's entertainment, make sure you are lubed up otherwise it be painful and the taliban dont forgive, they go in raw.
 
I always remember a move dialog that the same kind of similar situation.

Where it was about western countries development and their lifestyle, culture, etc....

By comparison, that village was having nothing, by villager started saying that we are the great, our religion is greater than western, our God is greater than them, we have a rich history..... Finally, we are greater than them even we have nothing... Their western life culture is too advance and bad, wearing clothes of women are not acceptable.... Etc


Sometimes, I feel the same.... Which religion asked to put women in such situation where they can't live freely... They can't get educate, they can't go outside alone... They can't work as they want to....

How can people defend and justify the name of religion?

Yeah, now target on me for bad security situation of women in India, but even situation is not bad in Pakistan? Is that mean you will ground all the women and ban them from getting those things as they deserve?

Stop these nonsense by supporting those Talibani the name of GOD, Allah didn't say what they are doing in Afghanistan with women
 
FzAJ_jtXwBMa15m.jpeg
 
Even many incidents happen with women in Pakistan?

What does mean? Will you grounded them?

Will not allow them to get educated, do job Or free roam?

What kind of mindset of you have the name of religion?

If such things belong to religion things, being a Muslim country... Pakistan would be a one of the top country of women and child safety, but come in the list of top 10 worst country for women safety...

It only means that things BS does not belong to religion... It is just mankind made rules and that imposed on women the name of religion
 
Islam forbids this action and even mentions it in the Qur'an

 

