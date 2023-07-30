What's new

Taliban create bonfire of 'immoral' music equipment

Taliban create bonfire of ‘immoral’ music equipment

AFP
July 30, 2023

Members of Taliban set fire to a pile of musical instruments and equipment on the outskirts of Herat - Copyright Afghanistan's Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice. — AFP


Members of Taliban set fire to a pile of musical instruments and equipment on the outskirts of Herat - Copyright Afghanistan’s Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice. — AFP

Authorities from Afghanistan’s vice ministry created a bonfire of confiscated musical instruments and equipment in Herat province at the weekend, deeming music immoral.

“Promoting music causes moral corruption and playing it will cause the youth to go astray,” said Aziz al-Rahman al-Muhajir, head of the Herat department of the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.

Since seizing power in August 2021, Taliban authorities have steadily imposed laws and regulations that reflect their austere vision of Islam — including banning playing music in public.

The bonfire saw hundreds of dollars worth of musical gear go up in smoke — much of it collected from wedding halls in the city.

It included a guitar, two other stringed instruments, a harmonium and a tabla — a type of drum — as well as amplifiers and speakers.

Women have borne the brunt of the new government regulations, and are not allowed in public unless wearing a hijab.

Teenage girls and women have been barred from schools and universities, and they are also prohibited from entering parks, playgrounds and gyms.

Last week, thousands of beauty salons were shuttered across the country after authorities deemed certain makeovers to be too costly, or unIslamic.


Taliban create bonfire of ‘immoral’ music equipment

“Promoting music causes moral corruption and playing it will cause the youth to go astray,” said Aziz al-Rahman al-Muhajir, head of the Herat department.
www.dawn.com
 
The whole Ethnic group needs to be put in reductional camps for 2 generations.
 
You have 400 aircraft
Bomb them if u have proof or stay quiet
Simple as that

There are no other regional powers involved so nothing is stopping you
 

