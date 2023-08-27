What's new

Taliban ban women from visiting popular national park

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
98,717
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,,.,.

Taliban ban women from visiting popular national park​



band-e-amir park


Band-e-Amir, seen here in May this year, was Afghanistan's first national park

By Antoinette Radford
BBC News

The Taliban government have banned women from visiting the Band-e-Amir national park in Bamiyan province.

Afghanistan's acting minister of virtue and vice, Mohammad Khaled Hanafi, said women had not been observing hijab inside the park.

He called on religious clerics and security agencies to forbid women from entering until a solution was found.
Band-e-Amir is a significant tourist attraction, becoming Afghanistan's first national park in 2009.

It is a popular destination for families and the ban on women attending will prevent many from being able to enjoy the park.
Unesco describes the park as a "naturally created group of lakes with special geological formations and structure, as well as natural and unique beauty".

However, Mr Hanafi said going to the park to sightsee "was not obligatory", Afghan agency Tolo News reported.

Religious clerics in Bamiyan said the women who were visiting the park and not following the rules were visitors to the area.

"There are complaints about lack of hijab or bad hijab, these are not Bamiyan residents. They come here from other places," Sayed Nasrullah Waezi, head of the Bamiyan Shia Ulema Council told Tolo news.

Afghan former MP Mariam Solaimankhil shared a poem she had written on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the ban and wrote "we'll return, I'm sure of it".

Fereshta Abbasi, of Human Rights Watch, noted women had been banned from visiting the park on Women's Equality Day and wrote it was a "total disrespect to the women of Afghanistan".

visitors to band-e-amir in august 2022


Band-e-Amir, seen here last year, was popular with female visitors, who have been banned from most education and work
Meanwhile Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, asked why stopping women from visiting Band-e-Amir "is necessary to comply with Sharia and Afghan culture?".

The Taliban have a history of implementing bans on women doing certain activities on what it insists is a temporary basis, including preventing them from attending schools in December 2022.

The ban on visiting the Band-E-Amir national park is the latest in a long list of activities that women have been prevented from doing since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.

Most recently, the Taliban ordered hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan to shut and in mid-July stopped women from sitting the national university entrance exams.


www.bbc.com

Afghanistan: Taliban ban women from visiting popular national park

Afghanistan's vice and virtue minister says female visitors to Band-e-Amir were not wearing hijabs properly.
www.bbc.com
 
Although I agree Afghanistan is Afghan Taliban's country.

But they will never progress if they restrict women's rights. Fools they are, when Allah has given them a second chance.
 
Afghanistan will remain stone age country forever. They don't want to progress . They are ill mind people, zero talent.
 
Peaceful Civilian said:
Afghanistan will remain stone age country forever. They don't want to progress . They are ill mind people, zero talent.
Click to expand...
Alternatively, a transformative scenario could arise where a Taliban-led leader initiates reforms to establish Afghanistan as a secular and progressive dictatorship, similar to the efforts of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Turkey or the endeavors of Muhammad Bin Salman in Saudi Arabia. I mention this because the Afghans I have interacted with seem weary of Islam. Some of them are even ex-Muslims who openly criticize the religion. Interestingly, a significant portion of those who still practice Islam in Afghanistan display a greater openness and secular mindset compared to Muslims in India or Pakistan.
 
This is an insane and disgusting act, but not surprising from these apes ruling Afghanistan.

Insane hardline clerics that want to impose their interpretation of ancient and outdated religious doctrines on everyone are a cancer in many societies in this region, unfortunately.
 
Shopping, studying an outings are the minimum enjoyable things women want, even if wearing hijab.

Sitting at home is not an option. This is very sad and undesirable. They are the bearer of young for the future generation.

At least some Afghan women have opportunities to study in Bangladesh for free.
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Taliban ban women from parks, morality ministry says
2
Replies
19
Views
3K
Foinikas
Foinikas
ghazi52
Two years on from Taliban takeover, Afghan women are being ‘erased from everything’
Replies
3
Views
194
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Taliban block several women from going to UAE for studies
Replies
1
Views
112
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
ghazi52
Taliban create bonfire of ‘immoral’ music equipment
Replies
11
Views
390
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
ghazi52
Taliban administration orders beauty salons in Afghanistan to close
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
prashantazazel
prashantazazel

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom