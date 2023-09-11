What's new

SpaceX launches record-breaking 62nd orbital mission of the year

www.livescience.com

SpaceX launches record-breaking 62nd orbital mission of the year

SpaceX just set a new mark for most orbital launches in a single year, breaking the company's record from 2022
www.livescience.com

SpaceX just set a new mark for most orbital launches in a single year, breaking the company's record from 2022

SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Sept. 3, 2023. It was SpaceX's 62 launch of the year, breaking the company's previous record of 61, set in 2022.

SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Sept. 3, 2023. It was SpaceX's 62 launch of the year, breaking the company's previous record of 61, set in 2022. (Image credit: SpaceX)


SpaceX has set a new launch record.

The company sent 21 of its Starlink internet satellites to orbit on Sept. 3 atop a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 10:47 p.m. EDT (0247 GMT on Sept. 4).

It was SpaceX's 62nd orbital mission of 2023, setting a new record for most flights in a year, according to company founder and CEO Elon Musk. The old mark was set in 2022.
 

