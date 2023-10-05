Get Ya Wig Split
SpaceX Has Launched 70 Missions so Far and Wants 100 for 2023 and Over 150 in 2024
SpaceX has 61 successful launches of Falcon rockets so far in 2023. Elon indicates they will target 10 flights per month for the 4 remaining months of the year to hopefully reach 100 launches. They will tehn increase to 12 per month in 2024 which would get SpaceX to 140-150 launches in 2024.
This is before SpaceX gets the Starship and Super Heavy working. Starship and Super Heavy being fully reusable and able to hold ten times the mass will greatly accelerate launches and multiply launch payload.
SpaceX has launched 12 Starshield satellites for the US government Space Force. Nine of those Starshield satellites are working.
SpaceX is practically without competition! 150 launches next year, and these do not include Starship launches. It's incredible how dominant SpaceX is @F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote
SpaceX will soon be able to mass-produce Starship rockets as everything will be done under one roof. The goal is to have a significant portion of production automated and to produce up to 3 rockets per week. Incredible!