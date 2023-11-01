Hamartia Antidote
Space Force assigns 21 national security missions to ULA and SpaceX
This order completes the National Security Space Launch Phase 2 assignments. Of a total of 48 missions, ULA got 26 and SpaceX got 22
WASHINGTON — The Space Systems Command on Oct. 31 announced 21 launch missions have been assigned to United Launch Alliance and SpaceX as part of the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 2 contract the companies won in 2020.
These missions assigned for fiscal year 2024 mark the fifth and final year of the Phase 2 contract. Of the 21 missions, ULA received 11 and SpaceX 10. These missions are projected to launch over the next two to three years.
Over the five years of the Phase 2 contract, the Space Force will have ordered a total of 48 missions — substantially more than the 34 missions originally estimated — although only one has launched so far.
“Under our Phase 2 contract, ULA and SpaceX have been committed partners, and our combined team remains dedicated to delivery of critical assets to our warfighters as we complete this phase of the NSSL program and embark on NSSL Phase 3 starting in FY25,” said Col. Chad Melone, senior materiel leader for mission solutions at the Space Systems Command.
A total of 48 missions in Phase 2
Of the 48 missions assigned for Phase 2, only USSF-67 launched, aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket in January 2023. ULA’s first Phase 2 launch will be USSF-51 on an Atlas 5 rocket, a mission projected for no earlier than March 2024.
SpaceX’s upcoming NSSL missions include USSF-52 (awarded in 2018 and not part of Phase 2) and USSF-124, a Missile Defense Agency mission that is part of the Phase 2 contract.
ULA’s new rocket, Vulcan Centaur, was selected by the Space Force to launch all Phase 2 missions but the vehicle has been beset by delays. Vulcan’s two certification flights are scheduled in the coming months and its first NSSL Phase 2 mission, USSF-106, would fly sometime after both certification launches are completed.
ULA originally won 60% of the Phase 2 missions and SpaceX 40%. Based on these latest assignments, ULA ended up with 54% and SpaceX with 46%.
The following 11 missions were assigned to ULA: GPS 3-9, NROL-73, NROL-56, STP-5, SILENTBARKER 2/NROL-118, GPS 3F-1, NROL-100, USSF-95, NROL-109, SDA T2TL-B, and USSF-25.
The following 10 missions were assigned to SpaceX: SDA T1TL-F, SDA T1TR-A, USSF-57, NROL-77, SDA T1TR-E, GPS 3-10, USSF-75, SDA T2TL-A, SDA T2TL-C, and USSF-70.
- The NROL-77, NROL-73, NROL-56, NROL-109, and NROL-100 missions are for the National Reconnaissance Office.
- SDA’s launches are batches of small satellites for the Space Development Agency’s low Earth orbit constellation that includes a Transport Layer of data communications satellites and a Tracking Layer of missile-detection sensors.
- USSF-57 will launch the first of three multibillion-dollar Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared geostationary satellites designed for missile warning.
- SILENTBARKER 2/NROL-118 is a joint NRO and Space Force mission to provide space domain awareness for DoD and the intelligence community.
- USSF-25 will launch the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO) nuclear thermal spacecraft.
- USSF-95 will be the first launch of a missile-tracking prototype satellite in medium Earth orbit.
- STP-5 is a mission for the Space Force’s Space Test Program (STP). It will launch two satellites in support of the Department of Defense Strategic Capabilities Office.