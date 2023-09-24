Should Pakistan Recognize Israel?

arjunk
Although in 1947, Jinnah declared that Israel would not be recognised, times have changed and the Palestinians are busy rewarding Medals to Modi
This is merely a conflict between Arabs and Jews and there is no reason Pakistan should sacrifice its economy for some Arabs who are licking the boots of Modi who is comitting a genocide of Pakistanis (Kashmiris).
Should we really ruin our country for some Arabs who openly support the genocide of our own people?
A two state solution would see Jerusalem coming under international governance, and both Israel and what's left of Palestine would live in peace.
If negotiated right, perhaps it can be done in exchange for a referendum in Kashmir, debt relief, military aid, TOT, etc.
