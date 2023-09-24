What's new

Should Pakistan Recognize Israel?

  • Yes

  • No (explain)

Although in 1947, Jinnah declared that Israel would not be recognised, times have changed and the Palestinians are busy rewarding Medals to Modi
1695572049862.png


This is merely a conflict between Arabs and Jews and there is no reason Pakistan should sacrifice its economy for some Arabs who are licking the boots of Modi who is comitting a genocide of Pakistanis (Kashmiris).

Should we really ruin our country for some Arabs who openly support the genocide of our own people?

A two state solution would see Jerusalem coming under international governance, and both Israel and what's left of Palestine would live in peace.

If negotiated right, perhaps it can be done in exchange for a referendum in Kashmir, debt relief, military aid, TOT, etc.
 
arjunk said:
If negotiated right, perhaps it can be done in exchange for a referendum in Kashmir, debt relief, military aid, TOT, etc.
So India will conduct referendum in Kashmir so that Pakistan can have loan maafi , military aid and relations with Israel with ToT?

That sounds like a good plan. 👍
 
Pakistan should accept Israel if the Saudis are able to get the Palestinians' major demands met. If that happens and KSA goes for it, Pakistan should do as well. In all honestly, there is nothing of net benefit for Pakistan either way.

Engaging with Israel early on could have reaped some benefits like Azerbaijan having strategic ties but that was not palatable given the horrendous situation for Palestinians. This could have resulted in military, agriculture technology benefiting Pakistan. Water over the bridge.

Not recognizing Israel and being a hold out after Saudis recognize will have very diminishing returns for Pakistan. Our country is not very important in the overall scheme of things for the region, Middle East and the world. I think the only reason Israel would have Pakistan in its calculus is our nuclear weapons program and perhaps one more check-mark on another Islamic nation recognizing Israel. The other way around, Pakistan has no interests in Israel. I don't see Pakistan-Israel becoming huge trading partners given we cannot even get it going with long term partners that are much nearer to us than Israel.

So despite our own self-importance in the minds of some, nobody cares about Pakistan-Isreal relations.
 
We should not recognize Israel. Economic sanctions is a good step to punish them for mistreatment and killings of our fellow Palestinian Muslims. If the Arabs are afraid of Israel thats their weakness. We have defeated two Superpowers in our backyard. We can also effectively deal with Israel by involving them in a long term insurgency fight in Syria and Lebanon.
 
No. The borders are wrong even if you accept the idea of some state there. Acceptance should be conditional on significant border changes that are more realistic. The current ones are dumb and unnatural.
 

