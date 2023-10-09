Saudi-Turkish-Pakistani "Indus Shield" exercise

The SC
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Feb 13, 2012
- Messages
- 31,945
- Reaction score
- 21
- Country
- Location
The air forces of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey are preparing to conduct major air exercises “Indus Shield 2023” at the Central Air Command of the Pakistan Air Force..
The Pakistani Air Force participates with J-10CP and F-16 Block 52 aircraft, F-15SA aircraft participate in the Saudi team, and F-16 aircraft participate in the Turkish team..
The Pakistani Air Force participates with J-10CP and F-16 Block 52 aircraft, F-15SA aircraft participate in the Saudi team, and F-16 aircraft participate in the Turkish team..