What's new

Saudi-Turkish-Pakistani "Indus Shield" exercise

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Feb 13, 2012
Messages
31,945
Reaction score
21
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
The air forces of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey are preparing to conduct major air exercises “Indus Shield 2023” at the Central Air Command of the Pakistan Air Force..

The Pakistani Air Force participates with J-10CP and F-16 Block 52 aircraft, F-15SA aircraft participate in the Saudi team, and F-16 aircraft participate in the Turkish team..

1696877798519.png


1696878767044.jpeg



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1708520520776372728

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1708517210614899152

1696878626878.jpeg


1696878599230.jpeg


1696878644670.png


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1710993416665092168
 

Attachments

  • 1696878574114.jpeg
    1696878574114.jpeg
    48.3 KB · Views: 0

Similar threads

ghazi52
Multi-national Air Exercise "Bright Star 2023" has kicked off , Egypt.
Replies
4
Views
726
ghazi52
ghazi52
Reichmarshal
  • Locked
Reportedly Jf17 block 2 beats rafale....6:2 !
2
Replies
22
Views
277
waz
waz
my2cents
Pakistan’s JF-17 ‘Shoots Down’ Six Rafale Fighters During Turkish Wargame? IAF Pilot Decodes Report
Replies
11
Views
205
Clutch
Clutch
The SC
BAE opens door to Saudi Arabia tie-up in Tempest fighter jet programme
Replies
0
Views
179
The SC
The SC
N
Indian Air Force to host multinational aerial exercise for 10-12 major global powers
Replies
1
Views
591
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom