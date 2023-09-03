Multi-national Air Exercise "Bright Star 2023" has kicked off , Egypt.

ghazi52
Multi-national Air Exercise "Bright Star 2023" has kicked off at the Mohammed Naguib Military Base, Egypt.
The Pakistan Air Force contingent will showcase its exceptional capabilities at the exercise alongside its JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, dedicated air & ground crew.
34 countries including Pakistan, USA, India, Saudi Arabia, Greece & Qatar are participating in this event.
PAF JF-17 ️Thunder's performance in Near-realistic & role-oriented A2A combat training, with a focus on Counter-terrorism operations is outstanding...
