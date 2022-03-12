What's new

SATEB (ساتب) Iran's first laser weapon

Knowledge of design and production of laser defense systems is one of the important achievements that have been achieved in recent years by the defense industry of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Our country's defenses are set against hostile targets.
2250519.jpg

It was the first time in September 2009 that the then CEO of the Electronic Industries Organization of Iran (Sairan) announced that our country had acquired the knowledge to design and manufacture defense laser weapons and deploy them in critical areas of the country to protect these areas and said: "Good achievements in killing We had it all made domestically, for example it's common in the world to make radar-evading warplanes out of composite layers to be both radar-proof, lightweight, and to help keep them flying in the air. This composite body is vulnerable to high power lasers and we can use these lasers to destroy them.
3422306.jpg

"Sateb" laser weapon system is the name of the achievement and product of our country's defense industry in the field of laser weapons, which today is responsible for protecting and guarding the sensitive and vital places of the country. The advantage of using such systems is their high speed against air targets such as drones and cruise missiles, because in these weapons, the projectile, which is a laser beam, moves at the speed of light, and also as long as there is a flow of energy, this firing continues.



www.mashreghnews.ir

ساتب اولین سلاح لیزری ساخت ایران+عکس

تنها ۶ کشور در جهان توانمندی ساخت سلاح‌های لیزری را دارند که جمهوری اسلامی ایران با تولید سلاح لیزری ساتب یکی از آنها است.
www.mashreghnews.ir www.mashreghnews.ir
 
Iran stands leaps ahead in H-Index and Citations in specific STEM publishing than the majority of Islamic countries.

Rankings in the world (2020-2022):

6 in Molecular Physics and Optics (Highest in Islamic countries as per citations)

SJR - International Science Ranking

www.scimagojr.com www.scimagojr.com

14 in Physics (Highest in Islamic countries as per citations)
https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?area=3100&year=2020&order=ci&ord=desc

11 in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (Highest in Islamic countries as per citations)

SJR - International Science Ranking

www.scimagojr.com www.scimagojr.com


People could not believe it when we went to LEO orbit or unveiled our flying wings UCAVs which are now entering Israeli airspace as a new normal.
 
Drones are hard to detect, the laser wepaon systems are intended to protect the important places such as nuclear power plants, military sites etc against radar evading platforms. Specially the cruise missiles.
 
Our Air-defence is proven (downing of stealth RQ-170 and Global Hawk). An Air defense guarded with S-300PMU2, Bavar-373, Talash, 15th Khordad, Pantsir-S1, TorM1 and SATEB laser weapons will be hell for the regional foes to get into.

May be our surface vessels will get it first.


maxresdefault.jpg



maxresdefault.jpg


15th-khordad-image04.jpg


methode_times_prod_web_bin_167c3aa4-60b4-11eb-8bcc-6c1a7cf205dd.jpg


3422306-jpg.823416
 
I can not wait to see the test vid. Knowing our defense decision-makers, it will be revealed that it was already tested and under trials in 2020-2021.
 
drmeson said:
Iran stands leaps ahead in H-Index and Citations in specific STEM publishing than the majority of Islamic countries.

Rankings in the world (2020-2022):

6 in Molecular Physics and Optics (Highest in Islamic countries as per citations)

SJR - International Science Ranking

www.scimagojr.com www.scimagojr.com

14 in Physics (Highest in Islamic countries as per citations)
https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?area=3100&year=2020&order=ci&ord=desc

11 in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (Highest in Islamic countries as per citations)

SJR - International Science Ranking

www.scimagojr.com www.scimagojr.com


People could not believe it when we went to LEO orbit or unveiled our flying wings UCAVs which are now entering Israeli airspace as a new normal.
When I hear of any laser related development in Iran..I always say that it is a technology that has come back home .Laser was first invented in 1960 by the late Iranian professor JAVAN in Bell Labs.
1647093634061.jpeg



Ali Javan

Ali Javan


MIT Professor Emeritus Ali Javan, the institute's first Francis Wright Davis Professor of Physics, who was a trailblazer in the fields of laser technology and quantum electronics. In 1960, while working at Bell Laboratories, Javan invented the world’s first gas laser. The technology would be applied to telecommunications, internet data transmission, holography, bar-code scanners, medical devices, and more.
Javan came to MIT as an associate professor of physics in 1961, and founded the nation’s first large-scale research center in laser technology. Javan also developed the first method for accurately measuring the speed of light and launched the field of high-resolution laser spectroscopy.
 
aryobarzan said:
When I hear of any laser related development in Iran..I always say that it is a technology that has come back home .Laser was first invented in 1960 by the late Iranian professor JAVAN in Bell Labs.
View attachment 823491


Ali Javan

Ali Javan


MIT Professor Emeritus Ali Javan, the institute's first Francis Wright Davis Professor of Physics, who was a trailblazer in the fields of laser technology and quantum electronics. In 1960, while working at Bell Laboratories, Javan invented the world’s first gas laser. The technology would be applied to telecommunications, internet data transmission, holography, bar-code scanners, medical devices, and more.
Javan came to MIT as an associate professor of physics in 1961, and founded the nation’s first large-scale research center in laser technology. Javan also developed the first method for accurately measuring the speed of light and launched the field of high-resolution laser spectroscopy.
Prof. Javan and is one of the prides of Azerbaijan. Him, Lotfizadeh and many others. They set the trend that we today are the leading muslim nation in STEM R&D (highest H-index and citations in majority fields).

Speaking of this weapon, I want to know the details if it is comparable to Persevet, producing 15-30kW beam to fry out the electronic circuits of incoming swarms. So that it could be installed on frigates too.

t1larg.navy.ray.gun.jpg


siegecrossbow said:
Is there any information on wattage and range?
I do not think it is officially unveiled yet or we would have a slide of specs.
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum said:
Loyal Wingman UAVs and Turkish MIUS type UAVs are going to be game changer and fatal for air defence systems.
You are aware that Israel always enjoys western top Notch Technologies. Iranian drones penetrated them Deep inside their backside. That's an obvious proof for it, i Turkish drones such as TB-2 have had good Battle experience but they are no where near stealth coated Iranian drones.
 
Muhammed45 said:
You are aware that Israel always enjoys western top Notch Technologies. Iranian drones penetrated them Deep inside their backside. That's an obvious proof for it, i Turkish drones such as TB-2 have had good Battle experience but they are no where near stealth coated Iranian drones.
FNpVDhKXIAEu8rl.jpeg

I don't think you need more proof for Turkish superiority in UAV field.
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum said:
View attachment 823519
I don't think you need more proof for Turkish superiority in UAV field.
Read my post properly, friend.

We are talking about stealth platforms and TB-2 can be mentioned as one. That Bulk thing of a drone that you show us is an easy target for band radars.

However if armed with air to air weapons then it can be a good platform for future but for now, it is just a moving target in the air.
 
Muhammed45 said:
Read my post properly, friend.

We are talking about stealth platforms and TB-2 can be mentioned as one. That Bulk thing of a drone that you show us is an easy target for band radars.

However if armed with air to air weapons then it can be a good platform for future but for now, it is just a moving target in the air.
Well,i think this discussion is not related to my country so i will leave it here.

Sorry 💘.
 

