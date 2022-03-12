SATEB (ساتب) Iran's first laser weapon

ساتب اولین سلاح لیزری ساخت ایران+عکس تنها ۶ کشور در جهان توانمندی ساخت سلاح‌های لیزری را دارند که جمهوری اسلامی ایران با تولید سلاح لیزری ساتب یکی از آنها است.

Knowledge of design and production of laser defense systems is one of the important achievements that have been achieved in recent years by the defense industry of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Our country's defenses are set against hostile targets.It was the first time in September 2009 that the then CEO of the Electronic Industries Organization of Iran (Sairan) announced that our country had acquired the knowledge to design and manufacture defense laser weapons and deploy them in critical areas of the country to protect these areas and said: "Good achievements in killing We had it all made domestically, for example it's common in the world to make radar-evading warplanes out of composite layers to be both radar-proof, lightweight, and to help keep them flying in the air. This composite body is vulnerable to high power lasers and we can use these lasers to destroy them."Sateb" laser weapon system is the name of the achievement and product of our country's defense industry in the field of laser weapons, which today is responsible for protecting and guarding the sensitive and vital places of the country. The advantage of using such systems is their high speed against air targets such as drones and cruise missiles, because in these weapons, the projectile, which is a laser beam, moves at the speed of light, and also as long as there is a flow of energy, this firing continues.