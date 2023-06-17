Iran’s Mohajer-6 Drones May Tilt the Battlefield Balance in Ukraine

THere are reasons that Russia choose to buy Iranian Drones and modify them to russian standard in satcom , guidance and EW protection.



- Cheap cost effective drones already built and ready for war with small modification , while waiting for ramp up production of russian local drones (russia can ramp up easily but this will take time , off the shelf always faster)

- This is not just spec/system which drone best thing.. this is warfare , this is long war , this is where attrition and logistics matters.. this is why iranian drones arsenal are used by russian to supplement their higher tech guided missiles.. after all why use high tech hypersonics to hit barely defended targets in UKR nazi occupied zone ?

- this also geopolitical move by RUS because by this deal they showed the zionist who armed and incite UKR war that RUS WILL COOPERATE WITH IRAN (zionist mortal enemy0 BY BUYING WEAPONS AND SELLING ADVANCED STUFF TO IRAN.



Just like how RUS will send advanced weapons to north korea (real korea) because the south korean govt (occupied korea) sent weapons to ukraine nazis.



in the end it is WIN WIN for both Iran and Russia..