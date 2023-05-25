What's new

Iran unveiled Khaybar (forth generation khorramshahr) ballistic missile

Khaybar is the fourth generation of Khorramshar ballistic missiles, it has a range of 2000km and 1500kg warhead.

This missile has no terminal guidance, and only uses mid-phase exoatmosphere guidance system to correct it's path and so is immune to electronic warfare. Speed and radar evading features of the warhead makes it's interception impossible.

It's advanced liquid fuel engine is dubbed Arvand.

Launch video:
موشک خرمشهر ۴ رونمایی شد+فیلم | خبرگزاری فارس

Second video, In-flight camera:
موشک راهبردی خرمشهر ۴ چگونه عمل می‌کند؟ - خبرگزاری مهر | اخبار ایران و جهان | Mehr News Agency
 
mohsen said:
Khaybar is the fourth generation of Khorramshar ballistic missiles, it has a range of 2000km and 1500kg warhead.

This missile has no terminal guidance, and only uses mid-phase exoatmosphere guidance system to correct it's path and so is immune to electronic warfare. Speed and radar evading features of the warhead makes it's interception impossible.

It's advanced liquid fuel engine is dubbed Arvand.

Full video in the link:
موشک خرمشهر ۴ رونمایی شد+فیلم | خبرگزاری فارس
Iran need to work on increasing range of it's missiles further.
 
Storable liquid propellants. A new technology achieved through developing new kind of fuel, mentioned by Farsnews as Hypergolically fueled engine. Arvand engine was actually tested along with new capabilities. Congrats
Zarvan said:
Iran need to work on increasing range of it's missiles further.
That's political range not actual range of this missile. The fuel used in this one is similar to the one used in SpaceX space launchers. These kind of missiles can store fuel hence fly more than other liquid fueled missiles.
 
How is that Stealth Fighter going?

Unveiling_ceremony_of_Qaher-313_fighter_%2824%29.jpg


Now ballistic missiles? What's next a starship with Klingons and Romulans?
 
Zarvan said:
Iran need to work on increasing range of it's missiles further.
You should read about the subject, friend

IISS (UK) put the range at 3200 KM for 0.5-0.7 Tons warhead (enough for a Strategic warhead) for the MaRV terminal guided system with CEP of 10 m

1658181481993-png.863076


More speedy and dangerous option is Solid fueled Sejjil II (tested and inducted for a decade) and III with ranges of 2500 and 3700 KM (Source: Norbert Brugge).

Practically Iran can install a MaRV on any of its SLV's and gain a pinpoint CEP in ICBM ranges.

1656204066288-png.856789


1656204144587-png.856792


Muhammed45 said:
Storable liquid propellants. A new technology achieved through developing new kind of fuel, mentioned by Farsnews as Hypergolically fueled engine. Arvand engine was actually tested along with new capabilities. Congrats

That's political range not actual range of this missile. The fuel used in this one is similar to the one used in SpaceX space launchers. These kind of missiles can store fuel hence fly more than other liquid fueled missiles.
Hypergolic fuel achievement is HUGE
 
James David said:
How is that Stealth Fighter going?

Unveiling_ceremony_of_Qaher-313_fighter_%2824%29.jpg


Now ballistic missiles? What's next a starship with Klingons and Romulans?
the one in the photo you posted is the first static model presented and it was configured as a single engine, but there are more recent images of a twin-engine version can be found on the net with numerous structural modifications which also led to an increase in the size of the aircraft
qaher-313-photo-is-from-irna-iran-news-agency.jpg

Qaher%2BF-313-4.jpg
 
According to defense minister radar absorbent materials were used in the structure of this missile hence categorizing it as a radar evading platform. Also by removing the terminal guidance phase, it is almost impossible to detect it by THAAD and Patriot air defense batteries.

As per field experience of Iranian drones and also the missiles that successfuly attacked American airbase in Iraq without being detected, we can confidentally claim KhSh-4 missile can easily target Americans without being detected in different phases of launch.
 
Is this related to any DPRK missile? I had the feeling DPRK has something similar, but they have so many different types i can't put my finger on it now. DPRK also relatively recently managed to build a hypergolic fuelled missile/ engine?

Anyway, i'll just say again, new more advanced missile it's all good and dandy, but without a nuclear warhead it's a hollow achievement. Work on upscaling this to say twice the size to reach Washington DC, get a nuke warhead on it, then we're really talking deterrence.
 
sahureka2 said:
the one in the photo you posted is the first static model presented and it was configured as a single engine, but there are more recent images of a twin-engine version can be found on the net with numerous structural modifications which also led to an increase in the size of the aircraft
qaher-313-photo-is-from-irna-iran-news-agency.jpg

Qaher%2BF-313-4.jpg
I can buy this shit in Toys-R-Us, this is a joke aircraft, never took a flight, I remember when the stupid Iranians presented it as if it's a working aircraft with that shitty RC toy flying as a proof and all of our engineers and air force officers laughed at it

"impossible to intercept" retarded Iranians😂
 
HGV said:
Prototype / testbed of technologies by IRIAF, what is the relevance to IRGC-ASF ballistic missiles?

Cope harder, scum

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1215076772745637889


Firstly it has 1500kg warhead not 1800kg, and it is not MIRV
It is all political statement by IRGC to compensate for SL's taqiyah-fied range of 2000 KM. What kind of Ballistic Missile has a warhead of 1.8 Tons? at those ranges, you either deliver a strategic warhead or you do not use a BM

IISS think tank put Khorramshahr-II at 3200 KM with 0.7 tons warhead

BT saying it's least 3500 KM with 0.5 tons which is matching with the IISS assesment before.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1661632627554525185

Muhammed45 said:
I'd call it silent killer. They won't find out that its coming but only after impact when their dead bodies start flying in the air. Manuevering ballistic sniper.
I would rather be happy if Kheybar Shekan or Qassem like glide vehicles or quasi-missiles are focused on for IRBM range strikes.

1659504984516-png.867370


nonetheless, a good development.
 

