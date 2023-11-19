What's new

S.M campaign to defame pak exposed

Babaasif said:
dunyanews.tv

Social media campaign by a political party to defame Pakistan exposed

Claim was made about supplying arms to Israel while timing the lie with the current Gaza situation
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
Click to expand...

Look I know you are a Faujwari, your threads like the other two main Faujwari's (Fool & Hafeez) aren't as polluting or frequent, but the subtleness doesn't hide that very fact.

Therefore please refrain from posting such ISPR owned and promoted cr@p on here.

There are no takers (apart from Faujwari's like you) of nonsense like this from Whisky Munir Productions.
 
The so called "source:"

1700423832033.png


So, a British Airforce plane flew from Bahrain > Rawalpindi > Bahrain > Oman > Cyprus in a span of 4 days and - EUREKA - Pakistan is supplying 155mm shells to Israel.

So, the guy running this random Twitter account basically pulled a goddamn 155mm howitzer out of his arsehole, heh! I mean, the plane literally made two stops between Rawalpindi and Cyprus. Yeesh.

What these morons fail to realize is that U.S is reportedly suppling arms to Israel via Royal Airforce:

www.declassifieduk.org

U.S. military is secretly supplying weapons to Israel using UK base on Cyprus

The US is moving arms to Israel from around Europe using Britain’s vast air base on Cyprus, but the Ministry of Defence refuses to tell Declassified what American aircraft are flying or what weapons are on board.
www.declassifieduk.org www.declassifieduk.org

Crazy, brainless Youthias playing the dangerous religion game like their supreme cult leader rotting away in prison.


Just for context, Youthia is a term I've created which means someone who is both Youthful and Chutiya.

Man, I'm so smart and wise!
 
Fish said:
The so called "source:"

View attachment 1030164

So, a British Airforce plane flew from Bahrain > Rawalpindi > Bahrain > Oman > Cyprus in a span of 4 days and - EUREKA - Pakistan is supplying 155mm shells to Israel.

So, the guy running this random Twitter account basically pulled a goddamn 155mm howitzer out of his arsehole, heh! I mean, the plane literally made two stops between Rawalpindi and Cyprus. Yeesh.

What these morons fail to realize is that U.S is reportedly suppling arms to Israel via Royal Airforce:

www.declassifieduk.org

U.S. military is secretly supplying weapons to Israel using UK base on Cyprus

The US is moving arms to Israel from around Europe using Britain’s vast air base on Cyprus, but the Ministry of Defence refuses to tell Declassified what American aircraft are flying or what weapons are on board.
www.declassifieduk.org www.declassifieduk.org

Crazy, brainless Youthias playing the dangerous religion game like their supreme cult leader rotting away in prison.


Just for context, Youthia is a term I've created which means someone who is both Youthful and Chutiya.

Man, I'm so smart and wise!
Click to expand...
imrandoo is a term I created which means - a youthiya much like a gandoo is sexually attracted to Imran
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IPP decides against alliance with any political party
Replies
2
Views
216
Jango
Jango
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz understands the challenges, decision to join PML-N soon: Lashkari Raisani
Replies
0
Views
69
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nearly 1 billion rupees of KP tax money spent fuelling PTI propaganda, says new exposé
Replies
9
Views
280
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan's past, present and future belong to PML-N, declares Maryam on anthem launch
Replies
10
Views
357
IceCold
IceCold
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Khursheed Shah cautions PML-N against locking horns with two retired generals
Replies
4
Views
326
SBD-3
SBD-3

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom