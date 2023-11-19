S.M campaign to defame pak exposed

Social media campaign by a political party to defame Pakistan exposed
Claim was made about supplying arms to Israel while timing the lie with the current Gaza situation
dunyanews.tv
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Social media campaign by a political party to defame Pakistan exposedClaim was made about supplying arms to Israel while timing the lie with the current Gaza situationdunyanews.tv
Faujwari
imrandoo is a term I created which means - a youthiya much like a gandoo is sexually attracted to ImranThe so called "source:"
View attachment 1030164
So, a British Airforce plane flew from Bahrain > Rawalpindi > Bahrain > Oman > Cyprus in a span of 4 days and - EUREKA - Pakistan is supplying 155mm shells to Israel.
So, the guy running this random Twitter account basically pulled a goddamn 155mm howitzer out of his arsehole, heh! I mean, the plane literally made two stops between Rawalpindi and Cyprus. Yeesh.
What these morons fail to realize is that U.S is reportedly suppling arms to Israel via Royal Airforce:
U.S. military is secretly supplying weapons to Israel using UK base on CyprusThe US is moving arms to Israel from around Europe using Britain’s vast air base on Cyprus, but the Ministry of Defence refuses to tell Declassified what American aircraft are flying or what weapons are on board.www.declassifieduk.org
Crazy, brainless Youthias playing the dangerous religion game like their supreme cult leader rotting away in prison.
Just for context, Youthia is a term I've created which means someone who is both Youthful and Chutiya.
Man, I'm so smart and wise!