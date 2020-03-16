What's new

Rebuilt & Redesign iconic Gaddafi Cricket Stadium Lahore to Bigger, Most Modern & New LED Lights

Rebuilt & Redesign the iconic legendary Gaddafi Cricket Stadium Lahore to Bigger, Most Modern visual experience, New brighter LED Lights with latest world stadium standards.

Gaddafi Stadium at Lahore, is on of the most iconic, high prestige and most attractive grounds of the World which created legendary players also called a "Theatre of Cricket Wars", is now 60+ years old, as old as our Nation Pakistan. But now knock it down and build a new one on top of it like the Allianz Arena Munich, Germany or the new one India built at Sardar Patel Stadium, commonly known as Motera Stadium. . Motera stadium design has been done in a way where patrons will fill the lower levels of the ground for smaller events, which will help maintain the crowd atmosphere despite the colossal stadium not being full.

Create a new Dream Project in Lahore. While Carnivorous hit us, and no crowds, we have ample time to reconstruct a new stadium.Pakistan new stadium should have new shopping malls, practice courts, gym, new modern rooms, pavilions, players dugout, indoor academy, history room, and other revenue generating units. India took 4-5 years to rebuilt the completely new stadium

1. Qadaffi Stadium Lahore needs to be redesigned and rebuilt from scratch. Though it gives a legendary electric atmosphere of past 61 years which created legendary players. Capacity needs to increase many folds. Barely see the crowds roar as the lighting is poor.
2. Crowd seats are far from the boundary, barely a six reaches the stands. Watching experience looks far away from the Stadium. No color-shifting façade lights and modern designs.
3. Flood Lights are 25 years plus old, 90s era. Install the brights New LED Lights like the new MCG Australia modern maker over with new state-of-the-art lighting will provide a better experience for players and fans both at the ground and watching on TV. MCG Lights are also energy efficient and much brighter. The new lights will be able to be turned on and off instantly, whereby the existing lighting have a 15-minute turnaround time for the globes to cool. They can also be fully controlled, by dimming or turning on specific lights to create a pattern throughout the stadium. GSL needs these lights.
4. Crowds visibility under current lights is very poor. And the Broadcast experience also comes very dark.
5. Poor Sound System. Sound system should be installed throughout the Gaddaffi Stadium with even commentators voice hearings through out the match.
6. Poor advertisement displays, not electronic on the stands.
7. The centre pitches ground looks dirty and alot of cricket is played, due to the brownish pitch area, hardly see the white or ball clearly.
8. Television equipment is very old since PTV days, now 4K viewing experience is normal. Quality of cameras, and camera angles in the stadium is poor. Hardly see player expressions, and tension in the ground to create excellent match experience.
9. Corporate Boxes are too less, new conference rooms and new Television visual studio is required.
10. The current roof design is immensely beautiful but now a new roof top PTFE membrane design to give a new viewing experience.
11. The New Lahore stadium should have newly built indoor cricket academy, badminton and tennis courts, squash arena, table tennis area, 3D projector theatre and a clubhouse with three practice grounds and 50 rooms.
12. Redesign new electronic coloured scoreboard.

Even India appreciates in its newspapers appreciates the attractiveness of the Gaddafi stadium: https://www.hindustantimes.com/india/gaddafi-stadium-lahore/story-45yFA3lGwlQlvtGVmWYqSI.html

New Lahore Stadium should be on bid basis. Bidders should present their designs, models, and technical details of their concepts & designs. Because of the sheer size and complexity of the project, the bidders were evaluated on multiple parameters like efficiency, resources, time frame of completion, ease of implementation, etc. The bidders should be ranked and weighted on all of the parameters.

This is why we need a new modern stadium in at least the biggest cities of Pakistan.

Some examples of most beautiful and iconic stadiums: https://lifebeyondsportmedia.com/Ranking-the-Top-10-Stadiums
 
Rebuilt & Redesign the iconic legendary Gaddafi Cricket Stadium Lahore to Bigger, Most Modern visual experience, New brighter LED Lights with latest world stadium standards.

Gaddafi Stadium at Lahore, is on of the most iconic, high prestige and most attractive grounds of the World which created legendary players also called a "Theatre of Cricket Wars", is now 60+ years old, as old as our Nation Pakistan. But now knock it down and build a new one on top of it like the Allianz Arena Munich, Germany or the new one India built at Sardar Patel Stadium, commonly known as Motera Stadium. . Motera stadium design has been done in a way where patrons will fill the lower levels of the ground for smaller events, which will help maintain the crowd atmosphere despite the colossal stadium not being full.

Create a new Dream Project in Lahore. While Carnivorous hit us, and no crowds, we have ample time to reconstruct a new stadium.Pakistan new stadium should have new shopping malls, practice courts, gym, new modern rooms, pavilions, players dugout, indoor academy, history room, and other revenue generating units. India took 4-5 years to rebuilt the completely new stadium

1. Qadaffi Stadium Lahore needs to be redesigned and rebuilt from scratch. Though it gives a legendary electric atmosphere of past 61 years which created legendary players. Capacity needs to increase many folds. Barely see the crowds roar as the lighting is poor.
2. Crowd seats are far from the boundary, barely a six reaches the stands. Watching experience looks far away from the Stadium. No color-shifting façade lights and modern designs.
3. Flood Lights are 25 years plus old, 90s era. Install the brights New LED Lights like the new MCG Australia modern maker over with new state-of-the-art lighting will provide a better experience for players and fans both at the ground and watching on TV. MCG Lights are also energy efficient and much brighter. The new lights will be able to be turned on and off instantly, whereby the existing lighting have a 15-minute turnaround time for the globes to cool. They can also be fully controlled, by dimming or turning on specific lights to create a pattern throughout the stadium. GSL needs these lights.
4. Crowds visibility under current lights is very poor. And the Broadcast experience also comes very dark.
5. Poor Sound System. Sound system should be installed throughout the Gaddaffi Stadium with even commentators voice hearings through out the match.
6. Poor advertisement displays, not electronic on the stands.
7. The centre pitches ground looks dirty and alot of cricket is played, due to the brownish pitch area, hardly see the white or ball clearly.
8. Television equipment is very old since PTV days, now 4K viewing experience is normal. Quality of cameras, and camera angles in the stadium is poor. Hardly see player expressions, and tension in the ground to create excellent match experience.
9. Corporate Boxes are too less, new conference rooms and new Television visual studio is required.
10. The current roof design is immensely beautiful but now a new roof top PTFE membrane design to give a new viewing experience.
11. The New Lahore stadium should have newly built indoor cricket academy, badminton and tennis courts, squash arena, table tennis area, 3D projector theatre and a clubhouse with three practice grounds and 50 rooms.
12. Redesign new electronic coloured scoreboard.

Even India appreciates in its newspapers appreciates the attractiveness of the Gaddafi stadium: https://www.hindustantimes.com/india/gaddafi-stadium-lahore/story-45yFA3lGwlQlvtGVmWYqSI.html

New Lahore Stadium should be on bid basis. Bidders should present their designs, models, and technical details of their concepts & designs. Because of the sheer size and complexity of the project, the bidders were evaluated on multiple parameters like efficiency, resources, time frame of completion, ease of implementation, etc. The bidders should be ranked and weighted on all of the parameters.

This is why we need a new modern stadium in at least the biggest cities of Pakistan.

Some examples of most beautiful and iconic stadiums: https://lifebeyondsportmedia.com/Ranking-the-Top-10-Stadiums
If you look at the Gaddafi cricket stadium area around it, with the hockey stadium and track and field stadium just around it, and other stadiums like the intl' standard swimming pool and cricket training academy...I am afraid there is not enough space to expand it...

Making it a 60,000 or 1 hundred thousand spectators stadium means twice to thrice the size of the stands...

And it will destroy the sports precincts as well...like this is not just about cricket but other sports as well.


national-hockey-stadium-lahore-2.jpg



Ariel+View+of+Gaddafi+Stadium,+Lahore.jpg






New pool area and cultural complex, and indoor sports area is visible here...

The whole area is a sports city kind of place...not just about cricket.
inf_57_punjab-international-swimming-pool-complex-pisc)_6s.jpg


Capture 11.JPG
 
Some examples giving excellent visual experience and immersive atmosphere:

Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Most fascinating clean colourful design.

gallery-1466092908-gettyimages-516580080.jpg


Inside Crowds are visible with lights:

the-maracana-stadium-rio-de-janeiro-brazil-south-america-FC96WA.jpg

confederations-cup-2013-final-spain-3-0-brazil-maracana-stadium-rio-de-janeiro-brazil-WDJGJH.jpg



Olympiastadion - Munich, German

1466093642-gettyimages-533281330.jpg


N.Siddiqui said:
If you look at the Gaddafi cricket stadium area around it, with the hockey stadium and track and field stadium just around it, and other stadiums like the intl' standard swimming pool and cricket training academy...I am afraid there is not enough space to expand it...

Making it a 60,000 or 1 hundred thousand spectators stadium means twice to thrice the size of the stands...

And it will destroy the sports precincts as well...like this is not just about cricket but other sports as well.


national-hockey-stadium-lahore-2.jpg



Ariel+View+of+Gaddafi+Stadium,+Lahore.jpg






New pool area and cultural complex, and indoor sports area is visible here...

The whole area is a sports city kind of place...not just about cricket.
inf_57_punjab-international-swimming-pool-complex-pisc)_6s.jpg


View attachment 614305
Gadaffi had 60,000 capacity in 1996 World Cup, it also hosted the Final of Worldcup in 1996, Sri vs Aus. Then later it was stripped down with seats by half. With current design Qadaffi needs to be fully redesigned and reconstructed from scratch. It is possible without disturbing other buildings sports.
 
The Stadium is great just need some refurbishment i.e Paint Work Seat improvements and better washrooms and food service for fans
 
Big Problem of low capacity....Gadaffi Stadium needs to be rebuilt and redesigned from scratch which should make it look a 21st Century Global Stadium.
 
Looking at LPL Lanka Premier League stadiums, they r much better than any cricket or football stadiums in Pakistan.
 
Actually at least six major cities stadium we need to upgrade. We didn't did that since ages
 
N.Siddiqui said:
If you look at the Gaddafi cricket stadium area around it, with the hockey stadium and track and field stadium just around it, and other stadiums like the intl' standard swimming pool and cricket training academy...I am afraid there is not enough space to expand it...

Making it a 60,000 or 1 hundred thousand spectators stadium means twice to thrice the size of the stands...

And it will destroy the sports precincts as well...like this is not just about cricket but other sports as well.


national-hockey-stadium-lahore-2.jpg



Ariel+View+of+Gaddafi+Stadium,+Lahore.jpg






New pool area and cultural complex, and indoor sports area is visible here...

The whole area is a sports city kind of place...not just about cricket.
inf_57_punjab-international-swimming-pool-complex-pisc)_6s.jpg


View attachment 614305
Beautiful Lahore.

You are wrong about needing 3/4 times the are to build a 60,000 or 100,000 stadium.
Ever been to Old Trafford in Manchester!! It holds 80,000, but its foot prints are even smaller than Gaddafi Stadium.
It can easily be done.
 
Lahore Qaddafi stadium definitely needs a new make over, New bright LEDs, flags all-round, new beautification ideas. Actually Lahore needs a new Stadium at must.
 
you wanted to say "Rebuild", I came to see pics of a new rebuilt


Rebuilt & Redesign the iconic legendary Gaddafi Cricket Stadium Lahore to Bigger, Most Modern visual experience, New brighter LED Lights with latest world stadium standards.

Gaddafi Stadium at Lahore, is on of the most iconic, high prestige and most attractive grounds of the World which created legendary players also called a "Theatre of Cricket Wars", is now 60+ years old, as old as our Nation Pakistan. But now knock it down and build a new one on top of it like the Allianz Arena Munich, Germany or the new one India built at Sardar Patel Stadium, commonly known as Motera Stadium. . Motera stadium design has been done in a way where patrons will fill the lower levels of the ground for smaller events, which will help maintain the crowd atmosphere despite the colossal stadium not being full.

Create a new Dream Project in Lahore. While Carnivorous hit us, and no crowds, we have ample time to reconstruct a new stadium.Pakistan new stadium should have new shopping malls, practice courts, gym, new modern rooms, pavilions, players dugout, indoor academy, history room, and other revenue generating units. India took 4-5 years to rebuilt the completely new stadium

1. Qadaffi Stadium Lahore needs to be redesigned and rebuilt from scratch. Though it gives a legendary electric atmosphere of past 61 years which created legendary players. Capacity needs to increase many folds. Barely see the crowds roar as the lighting is poor.
2. Crowd seats are far from the boundary, barely a six reaches the stands. Watching experience looks far away from the Stadium. No color-shifting façade lights and modern designs.
3. Flood Lights are 25 years plus old, 90s era. Install the brights New LED Lights like the new MCG Australia modern maker over with new state-of-the-art lighting will provide a better experience for players and fans both at the ground and watching on TV. MCG Lights are also energy efficient and much brighter. The new lights will be able to be turned on and off instantly, whereby the existing lighting have a 15-minute turnaround time for the globes to cool. They can also be fully controlled, by dimming or turning on specific lights to create a pattern throughout the stadium. GSL needs these lights.
4. Crowds visibility under current lights is very poor. And the Broadcast experience also comes very dark.
5. Poor Sound System. Sound system should be installed throughout the Gaddaffi Stadium with even commentators voice hearings through out the match.
6. Poor advertisement displays, not electronic on the stands.
7. The centre pitches ground looks dirty and alot of cricket is played, due to the brownish pitch area, hardly see the white or ball clearly.
8. Television equipment is very old since PTV days, now 4K viewing experience is normal. Quality of cameras, and camera angles in the stadium is poor. Hardly see player expressions, and tension in the ground to create excellent match experience.
9. Corporate Boxes are too less, new conference rooms and new Television visual studio is required.
10. The current roof design is immensely beautiful but now a new roof top PTFE membrane design to give a new viewing experience.
11. The New Lahore stadium should have newly built indoor cricket academy, badminton and tennis courts, squash arena, table tennis area, 3D projector theatre and a clubhouse with three practice grounds and 50 rooms.
12. Redesign new electronic coloured scoreboard.

Even India appreciates in its newspapers appreciates the attractiveness of the Gaddafi stadium: https://www.hindustantimes.com/india/gaddafi-stadium-lahore/story-45yFA3lGwlQlvtGVmWYqSI.html

New Lahore Stadium should be on bid basis. Bidders should present their designs, models, and technical details of their concepts & designs. Because of the sheer size and complexity of the project, the bidders were evaluated on multiple parameters like efficiency, resources, time frame of completion, ease of implementation, etc. The bidders should be ranked and weighted on all of the parameters.

This is why we need a new modern stadium in at least the biggest cities of Pakistan.

Some examples of most beautiful and iconic stadiums: https://lifebeyondsportmedia.com/Ranking-the-Top-10-Stadiums
The problem is what will you do with a stadium having capacity of 60,000. even the current one can't be filled in 99 % games.

The design is one of the best in the world and unique. it blends well in Lahore traditional buildings. and space is also limited maybe they can add an additional upper stand all around but I would not like to redesign it. it looks beautiful and unique. why redesign it and make it like countless others.

Rather it will be more practical to build a new stadium outside city with access to nearby smaller cities as well. A small ground but bigger stadium to host more people that can access it from other countries as well. you won't need to build additional infrastructure as well as it will mostly be a commercial venture particularly build for high capacity T20 and on day games only.
 
NO build a new stadium and a 5 star hotel near airport, across badian road. So these matches does not effect the general public
 
Musalman said:
NO build a new stadium and a 5 star hotel near airport, across badian road. So these matches does not effect the general public
as far as I know badian road is towards east. it will be more useful to build a new stadium at the junction of new Lahore multan motorway and Lahore sialkot motorway interchanges on M 2.

it will give access to not only Lahore but also to cities on M2 sialkot motorway and multan motorway. People can easily travel from as far as sialkot gujranwala sheikhopura Faisalabad and all adjacent cities with in 1 to 2 hours.
 
imranyounus said:
as far as I know badian road is towards east. it will be more useful to build a new stadium at the junction of new Lahore multan motorway and Lahore sialkot motorway interchanges on M 2.

it will give access to not only Lahore but also to cities on M2 sialkot motorway and multan motorway. People can easily travel from as far as sialkot gujranwala sheikhopura Faisalabad and all adjacent cities with in 1 to 2 hours.
Whatever take it anywhere where it won't effect city life
 

