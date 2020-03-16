Rebuilt & Redesign iconic Gaddafi Cricket Stadium Lahore to Bigger, Most Modern & New LED Lights

AsianLion
Rebuilt & Redesign the iconic legendary Gaddafi Cricket Stadium Lahore to Bigger, Most Modern visual experience, New brighter LED Lights with latest world stadium standards.
Gaddafi Stadium at Lahore, is on of the most iconic, high prestige and most attractive grounds of the World which created legendary players also called a "Theatre of Cricket Wars", is now 60+ years old, as old as our Nation Pakistan. But now knock it down and build a new one on top of it like the Allianz Arena Munich, Germany or the new one India built at Sardar Patel Stadium, commonly known as Motera Stadium. . Motera stadium design has been done in a way where patrons will fill the lower levels of the ground for smaller events, which will help maintain the crowd atmosphere despite the colossal stadium not being full.
Create a new Dream Project in Lahore. While Carnivorous hit us, and no crowds, we have ample time to reconstruct a new stadium.Pakistan new stadium should have new shopping malls, practice courts, gym, new modern rooms, pavilions, players dugout, indoor academy, history room, and other revenue generating units. India took 4-5 years to rebuilt the completely new stadium
1. Qadaffi Stadium Lahore needs to be redesigned and rebuilt from scratch. Though it gives a legendary electric atmosphere of past 61 years which created legendary players. Capacity needs to increase many folds. Barely see the crowds roar as the lighting is poor.
2. Crowd seats are far from the boundary, barely a six reaches the stands. Watching experience looks far away from the Stadium. No color-shifting façade lights and modern designs.
3. Flood Lights are 25 years plus old, 90s era. Install the brights New LED Lights like the new MCG Australia modern maker over with new state-of-the-art lighting will provide a better experience for players and fans both at the ground and watching on TV. MCG Lights are also energy efficient and much brighter. The new lights will be able to be turned on and off instantly, whereby the existing lighting have a 15-minute turnaround time for the globes to cool. They can also be fully controlled, by dimming or turning on specific lights to create a pattern throughout the stadium. GSL needs these lights.
4. Crowds visibility under current lights is very poor. And the Broadcast experience also comes very dark.
5. Poor Sound System. Sound system should be installed throughout the Gaddaffi Stadium with even commentators voice hearings through out the match.
6. Poor advertisement displays, not electronic on the stands.
7. The centre pitches ground looks dirty and alot of cricket is played, due to the brownish pitch area, hardly see the white or ball clearly.
8. Television equipment is very old since PTV days, now 4K viewing experience is normal. Quality of cameras, and camera angles in the stadium is poor. Hardly see player expressions, and tension in the ground to create excellent match experience.
9. Corporate Boxes are too less, new conference rooms and new Television visual studio is required.
10. The current roof design is immensely beautiful but now a new roof top PTFE membrane design to give a new viewing experience.
11. The New Lahore stadium should have newly built indoor cricket academy, badminton and tennis courts, squash arena, table tennis area, 3D projector theatre and a clubhouse with three practice grounds and 50 rooms.
12. Redesign new electronic coloured scoreboard.
Even India appreciates in its newspapers appreciates the attractiveness of the Gaddafi stadium: https://www.hindustantimes.com/india/gaddafi-stadium-lahore/story-45yFA3lGwlQlvtGVmWYqSI.html
New Lahore Stadium should be on bid basis. Bidders should present their designs, models, and technical details of their concepts & designs. Because of the sheer size and complexity of the project, the bidders were evaluated on multiple parameters like efficiency, resources, time frame of completion, ease of implementation, etc. The bidders should be ranked and weighted on all of the parameters.
This is why we need a new modern stadium in at least the biggest cities of Pakistan.
Some examples of most beautiful and iconic stadiums: https://lifebeyondsportmedia.com/Ranking-the-Top-10-Stadiums
