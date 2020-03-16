Rebuilt & Redesign iconic Gaddafi Cricket Stadium Lahore to Bigger, Most Modern & New LED Lights

The problem is what will you do with a stadium having capacity of 60,000. even the current one can't be filled in 99 % games.



The design is one of the best in the world and unique. it blends well in Lahore traditional buildings. and space is also limited maybe they can add an additional upper stand all around but I would not like to redesign it. it looks beautiful and unique. why redesign it and make it like countless others.



Rather it will be more practical to build a new stadium outside city with access to nearby smaller cities as well. A small ground but bigger stadium to host more people that can access it from other countries as well. you won't need to build additional infrastructure as well as it will mostly be a commercial venture particularly build for high capacity T20 and on day games only.