L&T Construction Secures Noteworthy Orders in India and Bangladesh

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction's Buildings & Factories (B&F) business has marked a significant achievement by securing substantial orders valued between Rs 1000 crore and Rs 2500 crore. These diverse projects, spanning India and Bangladesh, underscore L&T's prowess in the construction domain.
A Grand Cricket Stadium for Uttar Pradesh Cricket AssociationL&T Construction's B&F business has clinched an order from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association for the construction of a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Designed on a 'Design & Build Turnkey Basis,' the stadium is set to accommodate 30,000 spectators.
The comprehensive scope encompasses various facilities such as a Main Ground adhering to ICC standards, Flood Lights, VIP lounges, Corporate Boxes, Press Conference Areas, Kitchen & Dining areas, Broadcasting, and Practice Ground.
The stadium project will be developed on a sprawling 30.67-acre site, offering an enhanced cricketing experience.
Transforming Bangladesh's IT InfrastructureL&T Construction's commitment to innovation extends beyond India, as evidenced by securing another order from the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority. This project aims to construct advanced IT parks across four locations in Bangladesh.
The project is funded by EXIM bank and focuses on creating modern, technologically-equipped spaces for the IT sector. The plan encompasses seven-storied structural steel buildings across eight locations, totaling a Built-Up Area (BUA) of 1.2 million sqft.
The project includes various components such as civil works, finishes, façade, electromechanical systems, and LEED Gold certification for sustainability.
Diverse Expertise and Project ScopeL&T Construction's achievements in securing orders reflect its proficiency across diverse areas. In addition to structural and architectural elements, the scope includes essential services like Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP), HVAC, lifts, fire fighting systems, networking, and security systems.
Furthermore, the project's comprehensive nature extends to site development, road infrastructure, boundary walls, landscaping, and other amenities that contribute to a holistic environment.