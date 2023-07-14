What's new

USA’s new Major League Cricket -- MLC T20 tournament

USA’s new Major League Cricket makes big hitting start

AFP


DALLAS: Major League Cricket got underway in Texas on Thursday, and the most serious attempt yet to establish a domestic competition in the United States provided all the ingredients of a modern Twenty20 league.

Fans at the purpose built cricket stadium, just a 15-minute drive from Dallas Fort Worth airport, were decked out in the yellow shirts of the victorious home side, the Texas Super Kings, and were treated to the familiar sight of big sixes and non-stop action.

The Super Kings won by 69 runs after making 181 for six and then bowling out the Los Angeles Knight Riders for 112.

Any concerns that cricket in America might not be the real deal vanished when the action got under way and the crowd began cheering the big hitting of the home team.

The stadium previously belonged to the now defunct Texas Airhogs minor league baseball club, but since taking over the venue, MLC has spent over $20 million making it cricket-specific.

For viewers watching the TV broadcast, it would have been hard to tell the difference between MLC and the other T20 tournaments that have sprung up around the world.

With international players competing alongside domestic talent from the USA national team, the standard of play was clearly professional and the field and wicket looked up to scratch.

That was in marked contrast to many previous, short-lived attempts to “break the American market” with one-off events in unsuitable venues, and was also light years away from much of the domestic cricket, which for years was played on matting tracks.

Texas’ South African bowler Rusty Theron was taken aback by the success of the opening game.

“I am actually a little bit emotional, to be honest. This is such a grand event. There was an unbelievable atmosphere and I want to thank each and every individual who has come out here,” he said.

Super Kings batsman David Miller, who was awarded Player of the Match, for his hard-hitting 61 from 42 balls, including four sixes, was also impressed.

“It’s fantastic to see such a great turn out and the facilities have been fantastic. I think there have been a few guys, kind of questioned around what it was going to be like but it shot the lights out here,” said the South African, one of a number of players with a background in the world’s top Twenty20 competition, the Indian Premier League (IPL).

MLC has backing from four IPL franchises including the Mumbai Indians, whose New York team began play on Friday.

England opening batsman Jason Roy, Australian batsman Aaron Finch, South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada and West Indies spinner Sunil Narine are among the foreign players drafted by the six teams.

Other games will be played in Morrisville, North Carolina, before the playoffs and final return to Texas.

As well as the involvement of IPL teams, Australia’s Cricket Victoria has a high-performance partnership with the San Francisco Unicorns and Cricket New South Wales has a similar role with the Washington Freedom.

The league has broadcast deals with streaming service Willow TV, whose owners are also investors in MLC, and also with Viacom18 in India.


Cricket is just not gonna happen in the US. There is already a bat and ball sport in the US, and Cricket seems to be rather limited to a few commonwealth states, does a T20 professional league even exist in the UK?
 
hyperman said:
Cricket is just not gonna happen in the US. There is already a bat and ball sport in the US, and Cricket seems to be rather limited to a few commonwealth states, does a T20 professional league even exist in the UK?
Click to expand...

Yeah that Anglo-Saxon imperialist stuff (including snooker) doesn't go over well here. :azn:
 
Last edited:
Hamartia Antidote said:
Yeah that Anglo-Saxon imperialist stuff (including snooker) doesn't go over well here. :azn:
Click to expand...
Limited to the South Asian - west indies diaspora and will likely die out like the Caribbean league did a decade ago.

Not because of the imperialist aspect but simply because the next generation of descendants from these races in the US are doing what all other kids are doing - Basketball or Soccer.
 
SQ8 said:
Limited to the South Asian - west indies diaspora and will likely die out like the Caribbean league did a decade ago.

Not because of the imperialist aspect but simply because the next generation of descendants from these races in the US are doing what all other kids are doing - Basketball or Soccer.
Click to expand...

We need to move to Aussie Football.
 
SQ8 said:
I still cannot stand baseball - similar to test cricket. Just don’t have the time to spend watching it.
Click to expand...

Oh cmon its beautiful, cheap tickets on a nice summer day at the ballpark,maybe bring your kid if you have one, or a nephew. the nostalgia, grab some grub some nachos, sit back and relax the whole day. Or listening to john sterling on the AM radio as you carry on with your work. Its beautiful, almost therapeutic. lol
 
hyperman said:
Oh cmon its beautiful, cheap tickets on a nice summer day at the ballpark,maybe bring your kid if you have one, or a nephew. the nostalgia, grab some grub some nachos, sit back and relax the whole day. Or listening to john sterling on the AM radio as you carry on with your work. Its beautiful, almost therapeutic. lol
Click to expand...
Tried it a few times - just find it too slow for my taste. Like golf, I like playing it but watching it on the tele or attending a game isn’t for me.
 

