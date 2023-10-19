PTI DJs shift loyalty as they create songs for PML-N

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Two DJs have also been impacted by the recent changes on political canvas as they 'shift' loyalty from Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI) and creating songs Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif who is set to return on October 21.
An Islamabad court earlier today suspended the arrest warrant for former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana case.
The warrant has been suspended till October 24. Announcing his reserved verdict, accountability court Judge Bashir remarked that if Nawaz Sharif did not appear in court on October 24, the warrants will be restored.
On the other hand, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted protective bail to him in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references till October 24.
Since the announcement of return of Nawaz Sharif, PML-N supporters have already begun to celebrate his homecoming from self-imposed exile in London where he went in 2019 for medical treatment.
Among them are DJ Wali Sons and DJ Qaiser Nadeem Guddu who have now shifted their support to PML-N from PTI.
DJ Guddu, known for creating famous Adiala Jail song for PTI, has now prepared a song for PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.
Read also: Nawaz Sharif's arrest warrant suspended in one case, gets protective bail in two
The title of two songs are Umeed Se Yakeen Tak Pak Sarzameen Tak and Taraqqi Ka Hai Raaz Mian Nawaz.
Both DJs will be performing at the political party's public meeting on October 21.
In a show of support for Nawaz Sharif, both DJs have also sacrificed 10 goats.
