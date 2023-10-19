What's new

PTI DJs shift loyalty as they create songs for PML-N

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
17,164
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1697744375190.png

Two DJs have also been impacted by the recent changes on political canvas as they 'shift' loyalty from Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI) and creating songs Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif who is set to return on October 21.

An Islamabad court earlier today suspended the arrest warrant for former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana case.

The warrant has been suspended till October 24. Announcing his reserved verdict, accountability court Judge Bashir remarked that if Nawaz Sharif did not appear in court on October 24, the warrants will be restored.

On the other hand, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted protective bail to him in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references till October 24.

Since the announcement of return of Nawaz Sharif, PML-N supporters have already begun to celebrate his homecoming from self-imposed exile in London where he went in 2019 for medical treatment.

Among them are DJ Wali Sons and DJ Qaiser Nadeem Guddu who have now shifted their support to PML-N from PTI.

DJ Guddu, known for creating famous Adiala Jail song for PTI, has now prepared a song for PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Read also: Nawaz Sharif's arrest warrant suspended in one case, gets protective bail in two

The title of two songs are Umeed Se Yakeen Tak Pak Sarzameen Tak and Taraqqi Ka Hai Raaz Mian Nawaz.

Both DJs will be performing at the political party's public meeting on October 21.

In a show of support for Nawaz Sharif, both DJs have also sacrificed 10 goats.
www.samaa.tv

PTI DJs shift loyalty as they create songs for PML-N

Two DJs have also been impacted by recent changes on political canvas as they 'shift' loyalty from Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI) and creating songs Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif who is set to return on October 21.
www.samaa.tv www.samaa.tv
 
Should preface the news with "not the onion". I was certain this was a meme headline
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz Sharif still in London, will leave for Saudi Arabia tomorrow: PML-N senator
Replies
0
Views
124
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
En route to Pakistan, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif performs Umrah
Replies
5
Views
108
AlKardai
AlKardai
HAIDER
Former opposition leader Raja Riaz officially joins PML-N .......LOLLLLLLLLLLLL
Replies
1
Views
228
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz Sharif not returning under any deal: PML-N
2
Replies
20
Views
635
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz’s homecoming: PML-N gets go-ahead to hold rally at Greater Iqbal Park on Oct 21
Replies
1
Views
141
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom