Former opposition leader Raja Riaz officially joins PML-N .......LOLLLLLLLLLLLL

HAIDER
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- May 21, 2006
- Messages
- 33,093
- Reaction score
- 14
- Country
- Location
Former opposition leader Raja Riaz officially joins PML-NDawn.com Published September 16, 2023 Updated about 5 hours ago
0
Former opposition leader in the National Assembly and PTI dissident Raja Riaz meets PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London on Saturday. — PML-N X account
LISTEN TO ARTICLE1x1.2x1.5x
In one of the worst-kept secrets, former PTI leader Raja Riaz on Saturday officially joined the PML-N — the very party against whose government he served as the opposition leader in the National Assembly until August.
The PML-N announced the development following Riaz’s meeting in London with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and party president Shehbaz Sharif.
The PML-N said Riaz expressed his “complete confidence” in the three-time prime minister’s leadership during their meeting.
The public announcement of his membership was later made by Shehbaz in a media talk in London. He expressed hope Riaz’s inclusion would lend “great strength” to the party.