What's new

Former opposition leader Raja Riaz officially joins PML-N .......LOLLLLLLLLLLLL

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
May 21, 2006
Messages
33,093
Reaction score
14
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Former opposition leader Raja Riaz officially joins PML-N

Dawn.com Published September 16, 2023 Updated about 5 hours ago
0
Former opposition leader in the National Assembly and PTI dissident Raja Riaz meets PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London on Saturday. — PML-N X account

Former opposition leader in the National Assembly and PTI dissident Raja Riaz meets PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London on Saturday. — PML-N X account
LISTEN TO ARTICLE1x1.2x1.5x
In one of the worst-kept secrets, former PTI leader Raja Riaz on Saturday officially joined the PML-N — the very party against whose government he served as the opposition leader in the National Assembly until August.
The PML-N announced the development following Riaz’s meeting in London with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and party president Shehbaz Sharif.
The PML-N said Riaz expressed his “complete confidence” in the three-time prime minister’s leadership during their meeting.

The public announcement of his membership was later made by Shehbaz in a media talk in London. He expressed hope Riaz’s inclusion would lend “great strength” to the party.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1703075006580928957
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Raja Riaz joins PML-N after meeting with Nawaz Sharif(LOL)
Replies
1
Views
52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ghazi52
Opposition leader Raja Riaz confident of consensus on caretaker PM
Replies
2
Views
137
NooriNuth
NooriNuth
muhammadhafeezmalik
Raja Riaz to consult opposition over caretaker setup
2
Replies
16
Views
444
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
After meeting Nawaz Sharif in London, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says no split in PML-N
Replies
9
Views
355
El Sidd
El Sidd
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Qureshi released from prison to ‘minus Imran from PTI’, claims dissident Riaz
Replies
0
Views
140
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom