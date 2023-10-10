Nawaz Sharif still in London, will leave for Saudi Arabia tomorrow: PML-N senator

Nawaz will leave on a "private trip" for KSA on Wednesday: Siddiqui.

ISLAMABAD: Refuting rumours pertaining to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif's presence in Saudi Arabia, party senator Irfan Siddiqui has confirmed that the three-time former prime minister is still in the United Kingdom and will leave for the Kingdom tomorrow (Wednesday).Nawaz's visit to Saudi Arabia is of a private nature as the ex-premier will perform Umrah and will spend some time with his son, Hussain Nawaz, Siddiqui said while clarifying that the disqualified PM has no scheduled meetings with Saudi officials.Nawaz, has been living in London following a self-imposed exile since November 2019 owing to health reasons. He was disqualified for life in 2017 by the Supreme Court for not declaring a receivable salary.The senator also apprised that the PML-N supremo would reach Pakistan on October 21 after a brief two-day stay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).Addressing the prospects of Nawaz's visit to Qatar and China, Siddiqui said that the former prime minister's relations with these two countries are of a personal and diplomatic nature but for now there are no plans for visits to these two nations."Nawaz Sharif's speech at Minar-e-Pakistan would not be of an ordinary politician but that of a visionary leader," Siddqui toldwhile commenting on PML-N supremo's scheduled speech in Lahore after reaching Pakistan on October 21.He also stressed that the former ruling party believes in parliament's supremacy and the PML-N's narrative of ensuring the "sanctity of [people's] vote"The ousted prime minister will address a public gathering at 6pm at Minar-e-Pakistan on the same day, senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah had revealed earlier this month.It is to be mentioned that the PML-N supremo was allowed by the high court in November 2019 to go abroad on health grounds after his medical reports revealed that he needed urgent treatment.The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted him permission for medical treatment after which he proceeded to the UK and has been staying in London since then.Nawaz's legal team had completed preparations to seek protective bail from the court ahead of his arrival.According to party sources, the new plan was devised following discussions among the party's top officials, including former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, and Vice President Hamza Shehbaz.Initially, Shehbaz, Maryam, and other party leaders were scheduled to speak at the event as well, but it has since been determined that Nawaz will be the only one to do so.Nawaz would unveil a narrative to the PML-N workers in his address, sources said adding that the move was suggested by Chief Organiser Maryam.