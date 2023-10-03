Nawaz Sharif not returning under any deal: PML-N

Maryam Nawaz, other party leaders devise new strategy.

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Tuesday dispelled the speculations that party supremo Nawaz Sharif return to the country is part of any deal.Addressing the media in Lahore, Sanaullah revealed that Nawaz will address the public gathering at 6pm on October 21 at Minar-e-Pakistan soon after arriving in the country on the same day."Nawaz Sharif will arrive in Lahore on October 21 at 5:30pm," he said.He mentioned that Nawaz is coming to lead the party at the request of PML-N, adding that the country needs an experienced leader to steer the country out of trouble.While addressing speculations pertaining to a deal, Sanaullah maintained that Nawaz "neither went under the deal nor is coming back under any deal".According to Sanaullah, Nawaz's legal team has completed preparations to seek protective bail from court ahead of his arrival.Earlier, the party announced that their public rally on October 21, will only be addressed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif,reported on Tuesday.According to party sources, the new plan was devised following discussions among the party's top officials, including former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, and Vice President Hamza Shehbaz.Initially, Shehbaz, Maryam, and other party leaders were scheduled to speak at the event as well, but it has since been determined that Nawaz will be the only one to do so.Additionally, PML-N Lahore President Saiful Mulook Khokhar would make the opening remarks and thank the audience before Nawaz’s address, according to sources.Nawaz would unveil a narrative to the PML-N workers in his address, sources said adding that the move was suggested by Chief Organiser Maryam.Earlier this month, Nawaz hinted at his return to Pakistan, after which Shehbaz, too, confirmed his elder brother’s homecoming ahead of the upcoming elections to lead the party’s political campaign.“Nawaz Sharif will reach Pakistan on October 21,” Shehbaz said.