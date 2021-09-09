What's new

Promotions - Pakistan Navy

Three Pakistan Navy Officers promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral,
* Vice Admiral Imran Ahmad
* Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf
* Vice Admiral Owais Ahmed Balgrami
Vice Admiral Imran Ahmad was commissioned in Marine Engineering branch of Pakistan Navy in 1985. During his distinguished service career, Admiral has held diversified Command & Staff appointment. Some important are being Marine Engineering Officer of T-21 Frigate, Cdr Training (ME) with flag Officer Sea Training (FOST) and Fleet Marine Engineering Officer (FMEO) with Commander Pakistan Fleet.

He also has vast field experience of PN repair/maintenance set ups. This includes Deputy Manager (ICE/ Gas Turbine), Cdr (ME) at Fleet Maintenance Group, General Manager Ship Repair and Construction and Managing Director PN Dockyard, Karachi. Vice Admiral Imran Ahmed served at Naval Headquarters as Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Maintenance) and Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Materiel). He was Head of PN Mission at USA which was responsible for the transfer of first OHP ship PNS ALAMGIR (Ex USS Mclnerney) from US to Pakistan. The Flag Officer also served as Commandant Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) and Director General Maritime Technology Complex (R&D Organization).

Presently, he is serving as Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Projects) at Naval Headquarters. The Admiral is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University Islamabad. In recognition of his illustrious career, the Admiral has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).
 
Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989. During his distinguished career, the Flag Officer has served on various Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointments include Commanding Officer of PNS ALAMGIR, PNS SHAHJAHAN, PNS TIPPU SULTAN, PNS MUJAHID & PNS LARKANA, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy and Commander of 18 & 25 Destroyer Squadrons of PN Fleet.

His Staff appointments include, Fleet Operations Officer at HQ Commander Pakistan Fleet, Captain Training at HQ Flag Officer Sea Training, Deputy President National Defence University at Islamabad, Principal Secretary to Chief of Staff Officer to, Director Maritime Affairs and Environmental Control, Chief Staff Officer to Commander Combined Task Force-151 HQ NAVCENT Bahrain, Director General C4I, Naval Secretary and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Admin) at Naval Headquarters. Presently the Flag Officer is serving as Commander Pakistan Fleet.

The Admiral is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad, Naval Staff College USA and Royal College of Defence Studies UK. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Flag Officer has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Basalat.
 
Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989. He carried out his initial training from Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth (UK) and won the coveted Sword of Honour. The Admiral distinguished service career includes wide range of Command and Staff appointments.

His major Command appointment was Commanding Officer of PNS KHAIBAR. His Staff appointments include Fleet Operations Officer & Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Staff Officer Operations at HQ NAVCENT Bahrain, Captain Training at PNS BAHADUR, Directing Staff at NDU, Director Naval Developmental Plans, Director Naval Operations, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operational Plans), Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) and Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff at Naval Headquarters Islamabad. As Flag Officer, the Admiral has also performed duties as Additional Secretary-III at Ministry of Defence.

Presently, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahemd Bilgrami is serving as Commander Karachi. He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad, Naval Command & General Staff College Philippines and Royal College of Defence Studies UK. In recognition of his meritorious service career, the Admiral has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).
 
Bilgrami and Ashraf look like strong candidates for next CNS position. Both from Ops branch, both did stints with NAVCENT, both had decent foreign training.
 
Bilgrami and Ashraf look like strong candidates for next CNS position. Both from Ops branch, both did stints with NAVCENT, both had decent foreign training.
Who is the senior most amongst them? Or are they from the same batch.
Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan SI(M) has taken over COMCEP, in a graceful change of command ceremony, held at Naval Complex Lahore.

Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan assumed the responsibilities as Commander Karachi (COMKAR) during change of command ceremony held at Karachi. Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami handed over the Command to the newly appointed Commander Karachi. Upon assumption of Command, Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan is now Commander of all training units of Pakistan Navy at Karachi.


Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami assumed the Command of Pakistan Fleet as COMPAK during Change of Command ceremony held at Karachi. Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf handed over the Command to the newly appointed Commander Pakistan Fleet.

Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami undergone initial naval training from Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth United Kingdom and won the coveted Sword of Honour. He was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989. The Admiral is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore and Naval Command & General Staff College, Philippines. He is also an alumni of National Defence University, Islamabad and Royal College of Defence Studies United Kingdom.

The Admiral has an illustrious naval career having wide ranging Command and Staff experience including Command of PNS KHAIBAR. His distinguished Staff appointments include Directing Staff at National Defence University, Director Naval Operations, Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operational Plans), Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) and Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff at Naval Headquarters Islamabad. The Flag officer has performed duties as Additional Secretary at Ministry of Defence. Prior assuming the Command of Pakistan Fleet, the Admiral was performing duties as Commander Karachi. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) by Government of Pakistan.

The Change of Command ceremony was attended by Pakistan Navy officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Navy Civilians.


Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal assumed command as Commander Coast (COMCOAST) during Change of Command ceremony held at Karachi. Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas handed over command to the newly appointed Commander Coast. Upon assumption of Command, Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal is now Commander of all Coastal units of Pakistan Navy.

Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1990. During his distinguished career, he has served on various Command and Staff appointments. His important Command appointments include Commanding Officer of Sea King Helicopter Squadron and Naval Aviation Base PNS MEHRAN.

His Staff appointments include, Captain Training (Aviation) at HQ FOST, Director Naval Operation Plans, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Plans), Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff (PSC) and Naval Secretary at Naval Headquarters. The officer has also served as Director General Defence Purchase at Ministry of Defence Production and Naval & Air Adviser at High Commission of Pakistan at New Delhi, India. Previously, he was serving as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarters.

The Admiral is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and Naval Staff College USA.The Admiral has been awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) by Government of Pakistan in recognition of his meritorious services.

During Change of Command ceremony, the Admiral was presented Guard of Honour and introduced to the Commandants/ Commanding Officers of units under Command. The ceremony was attended by Pakistan Navy officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Navy Civilians.


Commodore Syed Ahmed Salman of Pakistan Navy has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Syed Ahmed Salman got commissioned in Pakistan Navy in 1991. The Admiral is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University Islamabad.

The Admiral has an illustrious Service career having vast experience of Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointments include Director Procurement (Navy) and Director Inventory Control Point (DICP). His major Staff appointments at Naval Headquarters Islamabad include Secretary & Flag Lieutenant to Chief of the Naval Staff, Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Supply) and Director Surface Stores. The Admiral’s foreign Staff appointments include Attaché Defence Procurement, UK & Staff Officer (Logistic) to Commander Task Force-150 at Headquarters US NAVCENT, Bahrain.

Presently Rear Admiral Syed Ahmed Salman is appointed as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Admin) at NHQ.

Rear Admiral Syed Ahmed Salman is a recipient of Sitara-e-lmtiaz (Military).


Two officers of Pak Navy promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral.

The newly promoted R/Adm Faisal Amin and R/Adm Syed Faisal Ali Shah have vast experience of various Command & Staff appointments.
Both officers are recipient of SI(M).


