PPP may have electoral alliance with PTI: Wasan

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wasan hinted that PPP could have an electoral alliance with PTI in general elections as no party could win completely.
Talking to media after holding a meeting with with ECP Sindh member Nisar Durrani, the PPP leader said that MQM's outcry was unjustified as it stayed in power with the allies.
He foresaw general elections could be held in January.
Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had made statements against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo during the two-day meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC). The meeting was held in Lahore.
He also expressed strong opposition to discussions regarding the future government of the PML-N.
He joked that the constitution should be changed to ensure Sharif’s premiership.
