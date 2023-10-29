What's new

JUI-F leader calls for new alliance to find alternatives of PPP

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
17,420
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
JUI-F's Soomro sees alliance with PML-N, MQM-P, GDA 'on the cards'
1698607996802.png

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) senior leader Rashid Mahmood Soomro on Sunday urged the need to form a new alliance to find alternatives to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Speaking to media in Mithi, Soomro asserted: “The alliance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was not an electoral alliance.

"There is a possibility that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) can be part of the alliance,” Soomro added.

“We will soon provide alternative leadership to Sindh,” the JUI-F leader stated.

– JUI-F, MQM-P to consider alliance –

Expressing his thoughts about the elections, Soomro asserted, “Now I am seeing the elections in the country. The elections will be held in the country in January or February”.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) are expected to mull the electoral alliance.

The JUI-F and MQM-P’s leaderships contacted on Friday each other at a higher level in line with the potential electoral alliance and seat adjustment. The JUI-F and MQM-P are likely to hold the meeting soon, as both the parties have agreed to hold it.

The JUI-F leadership had invited MQM-P convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to attend the party’s public gathering on November 2 in Karachi.
www.samaa.tv

JUI-F leader calls for new alliance to find alternatives of PPP

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) senior leader Rashid Mahmood Soomro on Sunday urged the need to form a new alliance to find alternatives to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
www.samaa.tv www.samaa.tv
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
JUI-F, MQM-P join hands to ‘free people of Sindh from clutches of PPP’
Replies
1
Views
127
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Political opponents ready to put PPP to test in Sindh
Replies
0
Views
167
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
As elections near, major players steer away from PDM
Replies
1
Views
201
Babaasif
B
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
BNA eyes alliance with JUI and PDM in LG polls
Replies
0
Views
157
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI to make contacts with political parties from next week as Pakistan moves towards elections
Replies
2
Views
67
Menace2Society
Menace2Society

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom