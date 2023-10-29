JUI-F leader calls for new alliance to find alternatives of PPP

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
JUI-F's Soomro sees alliance with PML-N, MQM-P, GDA 'on the cards'
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) senior leader Rashid Mahmood Soomro on Sunday urged the need to form a new alliance to find alternatives to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
Speaking to media in Mithi, Soomro asserted: “The alliance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was not an electoral alliance.
"There is a possibility that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) can be part of the alliance,” Soomro added.
“We will soon provide alternative leadership to Sindh,” the JUI-F leader stated.
– JUI-F, MQM-P to consider alliance –
Expressing his thoughts about the elections, Soomro asserted, “Now I am seeing the elections in the country. The elections will be held in the country in January or February”.
The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) are expected to mull the electoral alliance.
The JUI-F and MQM-P’s leaderships contacted on Friday each other at a higher level in line with the potential electoral alliance and seat adjustment. The JUI-F and MQM-P are likely to hold the meeting soon, as both the parties have agreed to hold it.
The JUI-F leadership had invited MQM-P convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to attend the party’s public gathering on November 2 in Karachi.
