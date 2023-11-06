PML-N open to engagement with PTI | The Express Tribune Establishes committee for outreach to election contenders

Establishes committee for outreach to election contendersSeeking a thaw in the frosty political tension in the country, the PML-N has decided to include its political arch-rival PTI in the election process and political discussions, insiders revealed on Monday.Setting in motion cross-party election dialogue, the party has formed a committee to open communication lines with other contenders for the upcoming general elections.Party heads consulted with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on creating a conducive climate for the general elections and deliberated upon affirmative steps towards ending tensions sweeping the political landscape.A detailed consultation was also held on holding a consultation of all parties in the style of an all-party conference.According to sources, PML-N has decided to bring together all the political parties on one platform in an effort to establish fair election rules. As part of this initiative, Nawaz Sharif will personally reach out to all political parties.The former prime minister has tasked party leaders to initiate dialogue with other political parties, assigning Senator Ishaq Dar the responsibility to establish contacts.The committee, including key figures such as Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, and Ayaz Sadiq, will engage with the PPP, JUI-F, PML-Q, MQM-P, Istehkaam-e-Pakistan Party.The party will also reach out to parties in Sindh, Balochistan and the Awami National Party (ANP) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.“Party leaders gave suggestions for Nawaz Sharif to take on the mantle of a statesman, recognising not only his senior leadership within the country but also across the region,” sources privy to the deliberations of the meeting shared.With the endorsement of Nawaz Sharif, PML-N also decided to communicate and negotiate with the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, aiming to incorporate all political parties in the election process and political discussions.Party leaders are scheduled to meet with political factions to devise an agreed-upon strategy for election day, aiming to avoid controversies such as RTS that plagued the 2018 elections.This proposal will subsequently be presented to the ECP.Earlier, after a long hiatus of almost four and a half years, Nawaz Sharif, who returned to the country last month, visited the party secretariat in Model Town.Nawaz Sharif reiterated the party's commitment to alleviating Pakistan from inflation, unemployment, and terrorism while vowing to make Pakistan the “Asian Tiger” soon.He urged party workers to energetically prepare for the elections.Talking to the media after the consultative meeting, former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq mentioned the Sharif family's struggle with legal allegations.He emphasised the importance of a fair playing field in the elections for all contenders. He condemned any restrictive action, adding that the decision of the politicians in the jail has to be taken by the court. "No one's hands should be tied," he asserted.