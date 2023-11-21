What's new

PML-N pitches Shehbaz Sharif as Punjab’s chief minister

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
18,017
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
"It is Punjab’s need that Shehbaz Sharif take charge of Punjab’s affairs,” Rana Sanaullah says
1700593013957.png

  • Sanaullah says Punjab needs Shehbaz to take charge.
  • PML-N leader says Shehbaz ready to serve under Nawaz.
  • Former interior minister blames Imran for May 9 riots.
With elections closing in, a top Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader has said that his party’s candidate for Punjab’s chief ministership would be the younger Sharif — Shehbaz.

Shehbaz has served as Pakistan’s most populous province’s chief minister for a record three times — 1997-99, 2008-13 and 2013-18 — and was also the prime minister for around 16 months, when the Pakistan Democratic Movement came into power after ousting Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PML-N is yet to begin its election campaign ahead of the February 8 elections, but its supremo Nawaz Sharif has returned to the country and is getting his legal affairs sorted in a bid to contest the polls and become the prime minister for the fourth time.

“In my personal opinion, given the destruction during the Buzdar regime and in the manner in which Punjab was progressing till 2018, it is Punjab’s need that Shehbaz Sharif take charge of Punjab’s affairs,” PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah told Geo News’ Shahzeb Khanzada.

“Had Shehbaz Sharif got the opportunity to [serve as the chief minister] after the 2018 elections as well, then Punjab would have become an example for the rest of Pakistan,” Sanaullah, who served as the interior minister under Shehbaz in the Centre, said.

The top PML-N leader in line with his assessment, Shehbaz — despite being elected to the top office in the centre — would be ready to work under the leadership of Nawaz at any post.

“My assessment says that Shehbaz Sharif will be ready to work with Nawaz Sharif in any capacity. He will not complain about it,” the ex-interior minister said.

When questioned about whether PML-N leaders Hamza Shehbaz (Shehbaz’s son) and Maryam Nawaz (Nawaz’s daughter) would be willing to work under the proposed leadership, he said: “They have served jail time together while in opposition. I’m sure they will serve in whatever capacity the party assigns them.”

Sanaullah also mentioned that Nawaz would overcome his legal obstacles and become the prime minister and if his convictions weren’t cleared, then the party would adopt another strategy.

In the same interview, he also said that PTI Chairman Imran brought himself to the situation. “His pride led [...] to the events of May 9. It was his policy of confrontation that took them where they are now.”

Imran is currently in prison and is accused of revealing state secrets. However, his participation in the elections remains in doubt. If he is convicted, he will not be able to partake in the polls.

Sanaullah also mentioned that even if a party secures a two-third majority, it would not be able to take the country out of the crises alone as all political parties would need to work together for Pakistan’s betterment.

With elections closing in, major political parties have started electioneering — either through getting politicos to join their ranks or holding rallies across cities — but some have also raised concerns regarding a “level-playing field”, claiming that they aren’t being allowed to hold political activities.

However, the caretaker government — appointed to oversee the country’s affairs until an elected government takes charge — has ruled out favouring any party, stressing that it treats all political parties equally.
www.geo.tv

PML-N pitches Shehbaz Sharif as Punjab’s chief minister

It is Punjab’s need that Shehbaz Sharif take charge of Punjab’s affairs,” Rana Sanaullah says
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
Mubarak ho Punjabio lol, GHQ ne Chief Minister slect kar liya.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
... in the manner in which Punjab was progressing till 2018, it is Punjab’s need that Shehbaz Sharif take charge of Punjab’s affairs,” PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah told Geo News’ Shahzeb Khanzada.
Click to expand...

I think I was living in a different Punjab.
 
More laptop for Students. I am not sure if they need it anymore but at least more food for poor students who will sell the laptop to ensure 2-3 months of food supply for their household

I remember a PML-N project of 2013 (Kamyab Naujawan or something like that) in which they planned to allocate 5 billion rupees for youth and the idea was to fund their project between 500,000 to 4 million rupees in their business proposal. We had a discussion about it on this forum that if 4 million rupees are given to 1 individual, the entire funding of 5 billion rupees is good enough to fund about 125 Pakistanis out of 22 million people. There was so much advertising everywhere on the roads and TV all the time. Later on the audit report said about 3 out of 5 billion rupees were spent on Marketing only… and remaining 2 billion (for about 50 people) was spent on the project.

Noon League is coming again, same useless projects are coming again, congratulations to all
 
Hyde said:
Noon League is coming again, same useless projects are coming again, congratulations to all
Click to expand...

Congratulations to the media houses more than anyone else.

Add in industrialists with subsidies, agriculturists getting scotch free, sugar mills getting their free will, Tabbas and Dedhis and Habibs getting what they want...and we are all good.

Everyone gets a freebie now!

No wonder N league is 'good' for business.
 
Jango said:
Congratulations to the media houses more than anyone else.

Add in industrialists with subsidies, agriculturists getting scotch free, sugar mills getting their free will, Tabbas and Dedhis and Habibs getting what they want...and we are all good.

Everyone gets a freebie now!

No wonder N league is 'good' for business.
Click to expand...
To be honest with you, I am already sweating and scared to see PML-N coming back to power again. That is because I still care for Pakistan somewhere deep in my heart.

They do corruption by legalising it… “khata hai to lagata bhi hai”. They start a project so they can take commissions… they are debt taking machines as unlike our neighbour country PM travelling abroad for investment, our PM travels to seek more loans.

We all know that PML-N started those expensive electricity projects in both 1990s and 2013 onwards and they come as newbie to do another senseless deals. I remember we were doing electricity deals for 12-16 cents per unit in renewable energy when India was doing for 3-4 cents between 2013-18 and PML-N supporters were busy justifying it that otherwise nobody will invest. Now the same 16 cents is like 48 Pakistani rupee so it will obviously heart compared to 8-9 rupees India was buying electricity for.

More projects, more corruption, more ghareeb aadmi pe bojh. Our Army is there to protect them anyway so no hope of this country.
 
Hyde said:
To be honest with you, I am already sweating and scared to see PML-N coming back to power again. That is because I still care for Pakistan somewhere deep in my heart.

They do corruption by legalising it… “khata hai to lagata bhi hai”. They start a project so they can take commissions… they are debt taking machines as unlike our neighbour country PM travelling abroad for investment, our PM travels to seek more loans.

We all know that PML-N started those expensive electricity projects in both 1990s and 2013 onwards and they come as newbie to do another senseless deals. I remember we were doing electricity deals for 12-16 cents per unit in renewable energy when India was doing for 3-4 cents between 2013-18 and PML-N supporters were busy justifying it that otherwise nobody will invest. Now the same 16 cents is like 48 Pakistani rupee so it will obviously heart compared to 8-9 rupees India was buying electricity for.
Click to expand...

For me, the crowning moment was when Shobaz sahab in a press conference as PM said that we erected expensive IPP's and imported LNG plants, that is why we have this problem now, and from now on we will make coal and nuclear plants.

Jab keh yeh khotay ka bacha khud hi tha jis nay yeh sab plants lagaye thay.

And you know the funniest part? This qaum falls for this shit again and again and again and becomes a Fool's nightmare!

Hyde said:
More projects, more corruption, more ghareeb aadmi pe bojh. Our Army is there to protect them anyway so no hope of this country.
Click to expand...

They have perfected the art of distributing the pie.

Army, media, judges, tycoons, industrialists, all get a share of the pie and everyone's happy.
 
Jango said:
Congratulations to the media houses more than anyone else.

Add in industrialists with subsidies, agriculturists getting scotch free, sugar mills getting their free will, Tabbas and Dedhis and Habibs getting what they want...and we are all good.

Everyone gets a freebie now!

No wonder N league is 'good' for business.
Click to expand...

Fiscal room is zero? Where are they going to get the money to do these scheme?

Pakistan is literally borrowing to pay interest on interest not even the ever growing Debt,

They will have to raise Utilities and petrol prices and that will take a bite out of any benefits to buisness which is already suffering...

Economic stability isn't something Dollar Generals can achieve with a Gun. I can't see any political stability if shariefs are planted in PMO, but I do see the imminent bankrupcy if this continues.
 
RoadRunner401 said:
Fiscal room is zero? Where are they going to get the money to do these scheme?

Pakistan is literally borrowing to pay interest on interest not even the ever growing Debt,
Click to expand...

How do you think we got money for all these metros and Orange Line and all those bullshit schemes?
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz Sharif not returning under any deal: PML-N
2
Replies
20
Views
918
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Jam Kamal among 30 politicians join forces with PML-N for election
Replies
4
Views
176
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan's past, present and future belong to PML-N, declares Maryam on anthem launch
Replies
10
Views
369
IceCold
IceCold
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz understands the challenges, decision to join PML-N soon: Lashkari Raisani
Replies
0
Views
109
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
All political parties should be allowed to partake in polls: Sanaullah
Replies
0
Views
110
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom