Phantom fuel tank falls on parking lot in Ankara

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1698635090828370420


Three automobiles parked in an open air lot in Ankara were damaged on Monday when a part from an F-4 Phantom fighter jet belonging to the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) fell on them, according to a statement from the Turkish Defense Ministry.
