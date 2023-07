Setting the record straight on Tejas

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627226381204574208

From : https://horizondefence.blogspot.com/2023/07/setting-record-straight-on-tejas.html The Tejas program has often faced unfair criticism and unwarranted labeling as a failure without proper understanding of the project and the aircraft itself. While it is true that the Tejas program encountered challenges and has some shortcomings, it should not be considered a failure by any means. In this article, I aim to debunk some of the perceived problems and provide explanations for its genuine shortcomings.One thing people often forget while discussing the Tejas program is that it was not solely focused on developing a fighter jet, it was much more than that and aimed at establishing a comprehensive aerospace ecosystem in India. The program oversaw the creation of the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and the development of many critical subsystems such as the Multi-Mode Radar, Kaveri Engine, airframe alloys, flight control systems (fly by wire, flight computers), avionics (e.g. self-protection jammer), etc. Thus, comparing the Tejas program to other contemporary programs like the FC 1 (JF 17) or KTX 2 (FA 50) which were solely focused on just developing a fighter jet, would be inappropriate. The aim of the Tejas program was similar in nature to that of Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme, which created the entire Missile ecosystem of India.Nevertheless, let's examine the development cycle of the LCA Tejas for the sake of the argument.The program began in 1983, with ADA being established in 1984 (yes, the design bureau itself was created after the program began). Requirements were issued by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1985, and funds were released in 1986. The design was finalized in 1990 (Design phase took nearly 4 years which is fairly standard throughout the world).