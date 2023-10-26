China is building a vast, sky-blackening air armada, China's growing air power threatens to outmatch American fighter strength in the near future

Your post are only showing the Air power side of china.



BUT



China is not attempting to face US/NATO jets ssymetrically but they are building up asymetrically with their superior A2AD system



US have no competent air defense system as they are too focused on their airpower only strategy



witness how iranian drones massacre US/NATO AD systems in Ukraine , and the famous Khinzal attack on multiple patriot batteries in kiev airport destroying the controller van , radar and missile magazine , killing numerous USAF personel manning the patriot system.. funny how US hide these USAF casualties while admitting USAF suffered a lot of dead personel but hide the origin / cause of their deaths.



China air defense will destroy US HVA like tankers/ISR/AWACS/JAMMER , protect Chinese assets from US subsonic missiles and bombard US forward positions with AI controlled mass drone swarm as US / NATO strike jets have no reach/range/guidance and become like duck in shooting gallery.



theses plenty of delusional indians and indians with american flags pretendig to be american veteran (lol) who constantly post 'what if this jets vs that jet / F35 will win any dogfight' nonsense.. any serious military professional will know air dominance / supremacy is born from multiple platform not just individual aircraft