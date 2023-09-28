What's new

PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf Calls India ‘Dushman Mulk’ After Babar Azam & Co. Receive Warm Welcome In India

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1707330750507622771

Zaka Ashraf calls India ‘Dushman mulk’:​

Despite the historical and political tension between India and Pakistan, Babar Azam and his Pakistan teammates received a very warm welcome in India on Wednesday (September 27). Hundreds of excited fans cheered them as the Pakistani players made their way to the bus from the airport.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1707134277941653602


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1707056640879407457

F7FPMoEasAAJvIu
 
They have clarity of thought, for them India will always be enemy nation only Indians have a disease of Aman Ki Asha BS

,embarrassing thing is the welcome pakistani team is receiving after the terrorist attack in Kashmir.
 
Indians misconstruing Zaka’s statement with Pakistan general public being intolerant to India.

Or should I quote bhakts or Indian politicians feelings about Pakistan?
 

