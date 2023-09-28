PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf Calls India ‘Dushman Mulk’ After Babar Azam & Co. Receive Warm Welcome In India

INDIAPOSITIVE
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 20, 2014
- Messages
- 9,245
- Reaction score
- -28
- Country
- Location
Zaka Ashraf calls India ‘Dushman mulk’:Despite the historical and political tension between India and Pakistan, Babar Azam and his Pakistan teammates received a very warm welcome in India on Wednesday (September 27). Hundreds of excited fans cheered them as the Pakistani players made their way to the bus from the airport.
Watch: PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf Calls India 'Dushman Mulk' Even After Babar Azam & Co. Receive Warm Welcome In Hyderabad
Watch: PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf Calls India 'Dushman Mulk' Even After Babar Azam & Co. Receive Warm Welcome In Hyderabad
cricketaddictor.com