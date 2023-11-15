What's new

Babar Azam says stepping down as captain from all formats

Babar Azam says stepping down as captain from all formats

Dawn.com | Imran Siddique
November 15, 2023

Skipper Babar Azam has announced he is stepping down as captain from all cricket formats.

The announcement comes shortly after he met Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Interim Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf in Lahore on Wednesday, following the cricket team’s dismal performance in the ICC World Cup.

Footage aired on television showed Babar’s car being hounded by fans and journalists as he left the PCB headquarters at the Gaddafi Stadium after meeting Ashraf.

Media reports suggested the meeting revolved around the future of Babar’s captaincy of the squad. Babar has been captain of the Test and ODI teams since 2020.

According to a Dawn.com correspondent, Ashraf also met team director Mickey Arthur, head coach Grant Bradburn and other members of the interim management committee.

The development comes after the cricket team’s disastrous performance in the World Cup, where the Green Shirts lost five of their nine games including a seven-wicket mauling by India in front of more than 100,000 fans in Ahmedabad. Pakistan also lost to Afghanistan for the first time.

Former captain Younis Khan and former pacers Wahab Riaz and Sohail Tanvir had met Ashraf on Tuesday as the PCB began its inquest on Pakistan’s performance at the World Cup and plans for the upcoming Test series against Australia.

It was learnt by Dawn that the trio had advised Ashraf not to make wholesale changes ahead of the tour of Australia.

With ODI cricket not high on the agenda for the next years, the former players had also instructed the PCB chief to shift focus to red-ball cricket and it was also learnt that Younis might be offered a coaching assignment to groom youngsters in Karachi.

It should be recalled that earlier this week bowling coach Morne Morkel had become the first man to quit Pakistan’s backroom staff following the team’s failure to reach the World Cup semi-finals.


www.dawn.com

Babar Azam says stepping down as captain from all formats

Announcement comes after meeting with PCB chief Zaka Ashraf.
www.dawn.com
 

