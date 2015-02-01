What's new

Palestinian Resistance Photos

Some members requested for me to create this thread again. I will make this new one with new photos from now on. I don't believe I'm violating rules. :)

@Zarvan

Here we go:
11738[1].jpg

000_Nic6396973[1].jpg

275eec848c307f1a1b2531d3424323fc[1].jpg

Gaza___Qassam_168957041[1].jpg

82014322520[1].jpg

IMG_0352[1].JPG

aa_picture_20140818_3070361_high[1].jpg

9998510021[1].jpg
 
I remember your last thread about it,and i was impressed about their equipements and their personal gears..... where do all these equipments come from ? Iran ? black market ?
 
Gabriel92 said:
I remember your last thread about it,and i was impressed about their equipements and their personal gears..... where do all these equipments come from ? Iran ?
Some come from Iran. Some stuff comes from other markets. Mortars come from Iran, snipers rifles, anti-tank missiles, used to bring in rockets(Now they produce them using material in Gaza, not that high quality material though). Sudan, Libya and Egypt are also used to bring in small arms and raw material. Depending on nature of political situation, it comes from different places.

Imran Khan said:
both sides Israel - Palestine are using terror and religion for a political goal
This is not political thread dude, please.
 
Very nice pics

i have one questions why do Palestinians fighters launch rockets from crowded or near public places like schools in Gaza.I have seen NDTV documentary which give Israelis an excuse to airstrike?
 
@Falcon29
nice pics :enjoy:
tell me please... about PFLP what their power compared to Hamas in Gaza?
 

