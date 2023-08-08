What's new

Pakistan's Naval Strategy in IOR

The Pakistan Navy's naval strategy in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is focused on deterring and countering the threat posed by the Indian Navy. The Indian Navy is significantly larger and more powerful than the Pakistan Navy, so Pakistan's strategy is to rely on asymmetric warfare to offset this advantage. This means using smaller, more agile ships and submarines to attack India's larger ships and aircraft.

 

